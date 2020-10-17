Flo’s again within the largest Diner Dash sport ever—the most recent and biggest on the earth’s #1 hit time administration sequence!

Roll up your sleeves for the breakfast, lunch, and dinner shifts, as a result of Flo wants your assist. With speedy service, please clients and earn huge tricks to hold the city’s diners in enterprise and fend off Mr. Big’s brigade of Eat-Mor quick meals eating places!

FRESH & FAST-PACED GAMEPLAY!

Strategically seat, serve, and fulfill hungry clients to earn ideas and massive rewards! Cater to every buyer’s distinctive calls for whereas overcoming new challenges from VIPs and troublemakers alike!

ACTION-PACKED LEVELS!

Play 150+ ranges throughout 4 distinctive venues with extra ranges, eating places and characters to return!

QUIRKY NEW CUSTOMERS!

Keep tabs on over 20 clients with distinctive personalities and calls for just like the espresso addict, Shakes McGee, or the nefarious cheapskate, Skip. Pay particular consideration to VIP characters to earn uncommon rewards!

STATE-OF-THE-ART UPGRADES & POWERFUL BOOSTS!

Upgrade your restaurant with helpers like Moppo or use invaluable boosts to amp up your pace and skills!

PLAY WITH FRIENDS!

Connect with your folks to assist one another succeed by sending presents or examine progress to see who’s forward!

Want extra from PlayFirst? Try our different enjoyable video games together with Cooking Dash, Wedding Dash, and Hotel Dash.

PLEASE NOTE:

– This sport is free to play, however you’ll be able to select to pay actual cash for some additional objects, which can cost your iTunes account. You can disable in-app buying by adjusting your system settings.

– This sport is just not meant for youngsters.

– Please purchase rigorously.

– Advertising seems on this sport.

– This sport could allow customers to work together with each other (e.g., chat rooms, participant to participant chat, messaging) relying on the provision of those options. Linking to social networking websites are usually not meant for individuals in violation of the relevant guidelines of such social networking websites.

– A community connection is required to play.

– For details about how Glu collects and makes use of your knowledge, please learn our privateness coverage at: www.Glu.com/privateness

– If you’ve an issue with this sport, please use the sport’s “Help” function.









