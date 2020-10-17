A greater option to pay and experience.
GoPass is the all-in-one journey software that’s like having a travel-sized tour information at your facet. GoPass is the simple approach to purchase transit passes for DART, Trinity Metro and DCTA – proper in your telephone! GoPass is really easy to setup and use – you’ll by no means purchase a paper ticket once more!
Features embrace:
– Mobile ticketing which lets you buy passes and retailer them for as much as 60 days.
– Real-time journey planning with step-by-step navigation.
– Digital GoPass Wallet permitting you to retailer a number of bank cards for handy buying.
– Cash to cellular possibility permitting you to load money to your GoPass Wallet at retail areas.
– Personalize the app by saving your favourite routes, stops and move varieties.
– Profile and fee safety together with PIN verification and contact ID.
– Ability to ship suggestions instantly from the app.
