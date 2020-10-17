GuruPictures is a revolutionary Photography app for individuals who love taking pictures

– Have superb enjoyable together with your pictures!

– Improve your pictures expertise & obtain superior Insights in your pictures

– Enjoy day by day photograph challenges. Win actual prizes

– FREE to hitch & straightforward to get began

Love taking Photos? GuruPictures connects & conjures up hundreds of thousands of photograph fanatics all over the world. It’s an effective way to showcase your pictures.

GuruPictures is reinventing the best way individuals work together with their pictures, making it extra enjoyable, thrilling and rewarding.

Take your pictures expertise to the following stage!

Get large publicity in your pictures, Meaningful recognition & on the spot suggestions from 500m+ month-to-month votes. Receive superior insights in your pictures, enhance & get recent concepts.

Why be a part of GuruPictures?

+ It’s enjoyable, social and helps enhance photo-taking expertise

+ Challenge Yourself; Stay motivated!

+ Get Instant Feedback in your pictures from 500M+ Monthly Votes

+ Win superb actual world prizes; Over $400K in prizes

+ Get large publicity in your pictures

+ Find out how good your pictures actually are

+ Get your pictures exhibited in galleries all over the world

Ready to point out off your superior pictures? Join hundreds of thousands of photograph fanatics all over the world who’re already hooked!

Take half in day by day photograph challenges & win actual prizes

Challenge your self. Show your pictures expertise and win photograph contests. Start your journey as a Newbie, participate in day by day photograph contests and work your solution to Guru standing by receiving peer votes and achievements in your pictures!

Every photograph competitors has superb prizes, so all that is left is simply submit your pictures and provides it a attempt.

Get your pictures exhibited in galleries all over the world

GuruPictures provide the alternative to showcase your pictures in galleries and photograph festivals all over the world. Submit your pictures to one among our photograph contests for the prospect to get large publicity and exhibit your work to artwork lovers from all over the world.

Connect with photographers such as you

Tap right into a Fast-growing social group of hundreds of thousands of Photo Enthusiasts of all ranges

Anyone can be a part of

Suitable for anybody who’s keen about pictures at any stage; Mobile Photography and DSLR Photography alike

Download the world’s best pictures app now, and play for FREE!









