My Story: Choose Your Own Path

Welcome to MY STORY, a recreation the place you select your individual journey and write your life! Be cautious what you select, although: one selection can change the course of the complete story, so select properly!

DECIDE WHAT HAPPENS

Whatever you select will decide how nicely you get together with your pals, how standard you might be, and who you fall in love with!

CREATE YOUR LOOK

Personalize your character, select your garments and coiffure. Dress to precise your self!

LIVE DIFFERENT LIVES

Experience school drama, be an aspiring film star, a wealthy heiress, or a New York socialite! Anything is feasible!

Dozens of fascinating tales are ready for you! What’s your favourite style? Romance, comedy, drama, MY STORY has all of it!

UNLIMITED TICKETS SUBSCRIPTION

• You can subscribe for limitless tickets, permitting you to play as many chapters as you want throughout your subscription interval.

• Subscriptions are $2.99 weekly and $7.99 month-to-month*.

• Payment will likely be charged to your iTunes account at affirmation of buy

• Subscription mechanically renews until auto-renew is turned off for a minimum of 24-hours earlier than the top of the present interval.

• Account will likely be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the top of the present interval, and establish the price of renewal

• Subscriptions could also be managed by the consumer and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the consumer’s Account Settings after buy.

• You can learn our privateness coverage and phrases of use at http://help.nanobitsoftware.com/privateness.htm

• Purchased subscriptions proceed throughout the subscription interval.

• Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if supplied, will likely be forfeited when the consumer purchases a subscription to that publication, the place relevant.

* Prices proven in $USD. Prices could range by area in accordance with the App Store Pricing Matrix









Incoming Search:

My Story: Choose Your Own Path hack,

My Story: Choose Your Own Path cheat,

My Story: Choose Your Own Path iOS hack,

My Story: Choose Your Own Path android hack,

My Story: Choose Your Own Path generator,

My Story: Choose Your Own Path on-line cheat.

Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Small Diamonds Package, Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Extra Small Tickets Package, Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Unlimited, Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Medium Diamonds Package, Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Medium Tickets Package, Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Unlimited, Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Extra Small Diamonds Package, Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Large Diamonds Package, Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Large Tickets Package, Free My Story: Choose Your Own Path Unlimited.