Students share their understanding by answering formative evaluation questions in quite a lot of codecs: quizzes, fast query polls, exit tickets and house races. Once college students launch the Socrative Student App, they will be prompted to affix the trainer’s room through the trainer’s distinctive code. No pupil accounts essential!

Features

• Visualize pupil and complete class understanding

• Multiple selection and True/False questions

• Open-ended questions and vote on the outcomes

• End of sophistication Exit Tickets

• Play video games with our Space Race!

• Class, Question and Student stage reviews

Supported Browsers and Devices

• Socrative works on each browser: together with Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Internet Explorer.

• Use any Web Enabled gadget: together with Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops and Desktops









Incoming Search:

Socrative Student hack,

Socrative Student cheat,

Socrative Student iOS hack,

Socrative Student android hack,

Socrative Student generator,

Socrative Student on-line cheat.