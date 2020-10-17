TextingStory Chat Story Maker

Unleash your creativity! Also learn the FAQ down under 😉

1. Write a textual content dialog in TextingStory

2. Create a video out of your story

3. Watch your creation and share it with your folks

Picture & GIF help: get the “Add pictures” buy!

TextingStory means that you can write conversations similar to any messaging app, besides you’ll be able to change aspect by swiping left or proper over the message space. You may also press the characters’ names.

Take on a regular basis it is advisable to write your conversations. The movies are routinely accelerated for a constantly fast-paced consequence!

This is an easy app with limitless prospects.

********** Frequently Asked Questions **********

If your query isn’t right here or the reply would not assist => [email protected]

Q: Nothing is occurring once I press on the “create video” button, what can I do?

A: Restart the app and make an extended press on the “create video” button, then “update and create video”

Q: Can I save the movies as GIFs?

A: Yes, make an extended press on the “create video” button, and select create GIF.

Q: How do I change between characters in a gaggle chat?

A: You must make an extended press (tapping and holding down) on the names on prime of the primary display, it would present you the record of names to select from. (A brief press simply switches left or proper, an extended press reveals the names record)

Q: How do I add footage or GIFs within the tales

A: You want to enter the settings display then press on the “purchase” button to get to the acquisition display. From there you will get the “Add pictures” in-app buy. It unlocks character footage in addition to the digital camera icon within the typing space and the power to stick footage within the typing space.

Q: I do not see the typing space within the movies, why?

A: Check if “Show typing” is ON within the settings.









