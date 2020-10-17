The Battle of Polytopia is a flip primarily based strategic journey. It’s a sport about ruling the world, combating evil AI tribes, discovering new lands and mastering new applied sciences.

Beat your folks in on-line battles and compete on the worldwide excessive rating checklist.

Auto generated maps make every sport a brand new expertise, with limitless replay worth.

Pick and select amongst completely different tribes. Wander at nighttime chilly forests of Barduria, discover the steamy Kickoo jungles or declare the luxurious subject of the Imperius empire.

What our gamers are saying:

“I just can’t get over how perfect this game is. It is a wonderfuly unexpected gem. The only thing that I could critique is the price(it’s too low).”

“It’s mixture of simplicity and strategy are that of straight up brilliance.”

“It’s a great city building game that’s free of the shackles of “freemium,” and every strategy fan owes it to themselves to give it a shot at some point.”

Touch Arcade (Chris Carter)

The battle of Polytopia is the primary sport from the indie sport studio Midjiwan, primarily based in Stockholm, Sweden.









