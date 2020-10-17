The official recreation primarily based on the hit comedy TV present, Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money is an idle recreation the place you handle the Sunnyvale trailer park.

•TIME LIMITED EVENTS – Complete challenges to unlock EPIC characters

•NEW SEASONS – Play all-new seasons and plotlines each couple weeks

•DECENT! – Play by animated, mobile-only seasons the TV present would not have!

•BOSS FIGHTS! – Use your middle-finger energy to battle by boss fights

•FACEBOOK FRIENDS – Keep your pals shut however get your enemies toaster

•IDLE FUN – Hire staff to automate and produce money whenever you’re busy

•UPGRADE! – Make revenue by upgrading companies and incomes prospects

•CHARACTER CARDS – Unlock and acquire playing cards to extend income and velocity

•JAIL IS AWESOME – Getting busted and restarting the park is a part of the job!

It’s not rocket home equipment. Download this free and greasy app recreation in your mind cellphone in the present day. Smokes, let’s go!

