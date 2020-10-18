BEYBLADE BURST RIVALS is the official fast-paced match-3 puzzle battle recreation based mostly on the hit boy’s motion property, BEYBLADE BURST, which follows the adventures of Valt Aoi and the remainder of the gang as they try to turn into the world’s biggest Bladers.

Choose your favourite character and observe them on their quest to turn into a Master Blader as they enter BEYBLADE BURST tournaments, use uncommon and highly effective Beys and take part in epic battles.

Collect an arsenal of Beys and improve them, unlocking particular Bey methods that present a decisive edge for the last word battle. Which ones will you grasp?

Use technique to defeat your opponents and try for Ring Out Finishes, Survivor Finishes, and epic Burst Finishes!

Do you’ve gotten what it takes to turn into the most effective Blader on the earth? Grab your Bey and LET IT RIP!

FAST-PACED MATCH 3 BEYBLADE BURST BATTLES:

• Match tiles to energy up and unleash epic Bey Techniques in battle!

• Use your favourite Bey Techniques from the TV sequence like Rush Launch, Counter Break, Quake Launch and extra!

• Switch your Beys between rounds to excellent your technique!

BATTLE YOUR FAVORITE BLADERS AND BEYS FROM THE BEYBLADE BURST TV SERIES:

• Collect and use all of your favourite Beys in battle together with Victory Valtryek, Storm Spryzen, • Raging Roktavor, Xeno Xcalius, Lost Lúinor and extra!

• Battle all of your favourite characters together with Valt, Rantaro, Daigo, Ken, Wakiya, Xander, Zac, Shu, Lui and extra!

• Challenge the most effective Bladers!

COLLECT THE RAREST BLADERS AND BEYS:

• Discover uncommon and epic loot by opening Bey Boxes!

• Collect, degree up and handle your Bladers and Beys and use their powers strategically in battle!

• The extra highly effective the Blader or Bey, the higher their stats, powers and skills shall be!

• New Bladers and Beys are added on a regular basis!

BUILD YOUR ARSENAL OF RARE BEYS:

• Build your arsenal of uncommon Beys and battle with them within the Beystadium!

• Collect 5-star Beys to unlock new Bey Techniques!

• Earn expertise and degree up your Beys to unlock their true potential!

BECOME THE BEST BLADER IN THE WORLD:

• Compete in tournaments in superior places like Mountaintop, Seaside, and the National Stadium!

• Train your arsenal of Beys by battling in Quick Play!

• Compete in particular weekly tournaments for epic rewards!

• Defeat the best Bladers and earn your house in historical past!









