Bunny Helper is a traditional platform recreation with a journey of bunny hero. assist the little bunny to run and gather carrots from the farm.

Just click on the display screen to make our bunny to leap all obstacles.

Game Features:

1.Easy and clean management and exquisite animation.

2.Great footage for the glacier and wonderful animation for the bunny.

3.More than 10 completely different monsters like snail,wild boar,spider,and so forth.

4.Two cool scenes 50 completely different ranges and extra ranges will coming quickly.









Incoming Search:

Bunny Helper hack,

Bunny Helper cheat,

Bunny Helper iOS hack,

Bunny Helper android hack,

Bunny Helper generator,

Bunny Helper on-line cheat.