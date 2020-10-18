Food Fantasy is a “Food Personified” RPG journey administration recreation. Inspired by a whole bunch of recipes from all over the world, a gaggle of world famend artists and voice actors have introduced meals to life. Giving them distinctive personalities, tales, appears to be like and designs. In recreation, you’ll be capable to have interaction in fight together with your Food Souls, accumulate elements, develop recipes and create your very personal world-class restaurant!

Food Personified – Collect Food Souls

Collect Food Souls from all over the world with distinctive personalities, traits& appears to be like. Tiramisu, Boston Lobster, Spaghetti, Coffee and Red Win and plenty of extra ready so that you can encounter in your journey!

DIY Management – Create your distinctive restaurant

Real restaurant simulator with a whole bunch of recipes so that you can uncover. Customize and beautify your restaurant with completely different furnishings and designs. Complete take-out orders and stop dine & sprint prospects.

Build your very personal 5-star restaurant!

Amazing Voiceovers – Voice of Food Souls

Voiceovers achieved by a solid of world famend Japanese Voice Actors! Miyuki Sawashiro, NatsukiHanae, Takuya Eguchi, Ayane Sakura, AyumuMurase,Kenshō Ono, Ayako Kawasumi,Aoi Yūki and plenty of extra gifted actors utilizing their voice to liven up the Food Souls!

Food Combos – Hundreds of Food Pairings

Tiramisu & Chocolate, Coffee & Milk, Steak & Red Wine and varied otherpowerful and “delicious” combos so that you can flip the tides of battle. Unique “Talents” and an everchanging “weather” system brings uncertainty and pleasure throughout fight.

Foodies, it’s time to place your abilities to the check!

PLEASE NOTE! Food Fantasy is free to obtain and play, nevertheless some recreation gadgets can be bought for actual cash. If you don’t want to make use of this characteristic, please arrange password safety for purchases within the settings of your AppStore. Also, beneath our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, you should be at the very least 13 years of age to play or obtain Food Fantasy.

Have any questions or points with the recreation from Elex Tech?

Reach us at: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.fb.com/foodfantasygame/









Incoming Search:

Food Fantasy hack,

Food Fantasy cheat,

Food Fantasy iOS hack,

Food Fantasy android hack,

Food Fantasy generator,

Food Fantasy on-line cheat.

Free Food Fantasy Daily Pack, Free Food Fantasy Chance Pack, Free Food Fantasy Supply Pack, Free Food Fantasy 30 Crystal, Free Food Fantasy Lv.10 Discount Gift Pack, Free Food Fantasy Summon Month Card, Free Food Fantasy 150 Crystal, Free Food Fantasy Sole Pack, Free Food Fantasy 350 Crystal, Free Food Fantasy Lv.15 Discount Gift Pack.