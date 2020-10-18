«Welcome to the Gacha World»

Create your personal anime styled Gacha Summoner, and Gacha one of the best 5 stars simply! Get gems by farming quests, battling Raid Bosses, PvP, and plenty of extra methods! Save the world from corruption as you study each character’s story. Get your gacha on and enter the Gacha World!

«Game Features»

– Gacha 90 Characters in Gacha World!

– RPG Battle system with elemental strengths & weaknesses!

– Story, Events, PvP League, Boss Raids, & Tower modes!

– 3 gems per pull, 30 gems for a ten+1 Gacha, 150 gems for a 50+5 Gacha!

– Free 2 Play, You can farm for Gems simply!

– Customize your Hero! Buy garments, hats, and extra within the store!

– GameMiddle Leaderboards & Achievements!

– Play offline! No wi-fi is required to play!

«Notes»

– The recreation has been optimized for newer Apple gadgets and should lag/crash on older gadgets.

– Please restart the sport in case you expertise lag over time.

– Gacha World was developed by one particular person (who has unhealthy luck with Gacha video games >.<)

Thank you for taking part in Gacha World!!!!! ガチャワールド









Incoming Search:

Gacha World hack,

Gacha World cheat,

Gacha World iOS hack,

Gacha World android hack,

Gacha World generator,

Gacha World on-line cheat.

Free Gacha World 3,000 Gems Pack, Free Gacha World Starter Bundle, Free Gacha World 7,000 Gems Pack, Free Gacha World Tickets Bundle, Free Gacha World 15,000 Gems Pack, Free Gacha World Starter Bundle, Free Gacha World Awaken Bundle, Free Gacha World 100 Gems, Free Gacha World 3,000 Gems Pack, Free Gacha World Tickets Bundle.