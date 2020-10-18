Happy Hop: Kawaii Jump

◈ Featured on the TOP 10 INDIE GAMES ◈
Happy Hop is an authentic infinite hopper, very straightforward to play however on the similar time very difficult!
“But, what’s a Miimo?”
Miimos are narwhals dressed as different animals ò_o You heard that proper! They escaped from their authentic sport Sweet Sins! Help them on this new journey!
–=≡Σ((( つ`•ω•´)つ
——– FEATURES ——–
– Super enjoyable and addictive informal leaping arcade
– Simple and intuitive one-tap controls (faucet left and proper to leap between partitions & platforms). The complete household can play and luxuriate in Happy Hop!
– More than 80 lovely Mimo animals are ready for you: Little Goat, Alpacorn, Chicken, Whale and so forth! Gotta catch all of them! <3
– Doodle your manner up in your rainbow whereas amassing hearts, stars & piñatas!
– Miimoland! A secret world the place you’ll get your Meemos by opening a cute egg!
– Fly via +20 totally different landscapes
– Achievements and leaderboards are built-in with Game Center. Battle your pals rating!
– Special presents, pets and items shall be added with holidays updates: St. Patrick, Easter, Halloween, Christmas and different restricted time occasions!
– Unique and beautiful cute kawaii graphic fashion <3
◈ NEW!! ◈ Themed ROOMS in your favourite Miimos to brighten!! ^O^
——–
Regarding In-App Purchases:
IAPs within the sport are purely beauty.
No extra purchases are wanted to complete the sport.
*No web connection wanted.
——–
#HINT: Unlock Meemo Treasure Dragon and Supporter Deer! They’re tremendous cool *wink*wink*
Thanks to all of you who helps us via social media! You are superior and we really love you! <3
——–
◈ This sport is made by a 2-person workforce so we actually admire your suggestions ^-^
We actually hope you take pleasure in our sport! We actually had a blast making it. Even in the event you didn’t, we’d love to listen to from you. Email us at [email protected]
Join our neighborhood and participate in nice contests and giveaways!
– Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Sweetsinsgame
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlatonicGames
– Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/platonicgames_/
– Like us on Facebook: https://fb.com/PlatonicGames
◈ Download the cutest sport within the historical past of ever. Once you Hop, the enjoyable do not cease!
Kawaii desu ne ~~ ﾐ(o*･ω･)ﾉ
