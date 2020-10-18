Happy Hop: Kawaii Jump

◈ Featured on the TOP 10 INDIE GAMES ◈

Happy Hop is an authentic infinite hopper, very straightforward to play however on the similar time very difficult!

“But, what’s a Miimo?”

Miimos are narwhals dressed as different animals ò_o You heard that proper! They escaped from their authentic sport Sweet Sins! Help them on this new journey!

–=≡Σ((( つ`•ω•´)つ

——– FEATURES ——–

– Super enjoyable and addictive informal leaping arcade

– Simple and intuitive one-tap controls (faucet left and proper to leap between partitions & platforms). The complete household can play and luxuriate in Happy Hop!

– More than 80 lovely Mimo animals are ready for you: Little Goat, Alpacorn, Chicken, Whale and so forth! Gotta catch all of them! <3

– Doodle your manner up in your rainbow whereas amassing hearts, stars & piñatas!

– Miimoland! A secret world the place you’ll get your Meemos by opening a cute egg!

– Fly via +20 totally different landscapes

– Achievements and leaderboards are built-in with Game Center. Battle your pals rating!

– Special presents, pets and items shall be added with holidays updates: St. Patrick, Easter, Halloween, Christmas and different restricted time occasions!

– Unique and beautiful cute kawaii graphic fashion <3

◈ NEW!! ◈ Themed ROOMS in your favourite Miimos to brighten!! ^O^

——–

Regarding In-App Purchases:

IAPs within the sport are purely beauty.

No extra purchases are wanted to complete the sport.

*No web connection wanted.

——–

#HINT: Unlock Meemo Treasure Dragon and Supporter Deer! They’re tremendous cool *wink*wink*

Thanks to all of you who helps us via social media! You are superior and we really love you! <3

——–

◈ This sport is made by a 2-person workforce so we actually admire your suggestions ^-^

We actually hope you take pleasure in our sport! We actually had a blast making it. Even in the event you didn’t, we’d love to listen to from you. Email us at [email protected]

Join our neighborhood and participate in nice contests and giveaways!

– Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Sweetsinsgame

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlatonicGames

– Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/platonicgames_/

– Like us on Facebook: https://fb.com/PlatonicGames

◈ Download the cutest sport within the historical past of ever. Once you Hop, the enjoyable do not cease!

Kawaii desu ne ~~ ﾐ(o*･ω･)ﾉ









