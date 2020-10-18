Download all of the animated movies (Become Jehovah’s Friend) from jw.org and consider them with out Internet connection (select 480p or 720p decision). Use a WIFI connection to obtain them so as to guarantee a quick and steady obtain and one that doesn’t burden your cellular subscription.

****** TRANSLATORS WANTED ******

Languages: Dutch, Norwegian, Tagalog, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

Send me an e-mail if you’re ([email protected]).

REMEMBER to test for brand spanking new motion pictures within the settings tab. It’s up to date rapidly when a brand new film is launched on jw.org

GET HELP

Go to www.philipborges.com/jwfriend.html for troubleshooting.

A NOTE ON COPYRIGHT

I’ve ensured that JW Friend doesn’t compromise the present time period of use on jw.org. It is taken into account to be an app that merely downloads a film from a website online for private use in the identical method an internet browser does. Thumbnails are customized made.

Available in 23 languages:

• Chinese Simplified (Mandarin)

• Chinese Traditional (Mandarin)

• Czech

• Danish

• Dutch

• English

• Finnish

• French

• German

• Greek

• Hungarian

• Italian

• Japanese

• Korean

• Lithuanian

• Malagasy

• Norwegian

• Russian

• Swedish

• Polish

• Portuguese

• Spanish

• Tagalog









