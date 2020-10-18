Download all of the animated movies (Become Jehovah’s Friend) from jw.org and consider them with out Internet connection (select 480p or 720p decision). Use a WIFI connection to obtain them so as to guarantee a quick and steady obtain and one that doesn’t burden your cellular subscription.
****** TRANSLATORS WANTED ******
Languages: Dutch, Norwegian, Tagalog, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.
Send me an e-mail if you’re ([email protected]).
REMEMBER to test for brand spanking new motion pictures within the settings tab. It’s up to date rapidly when a brand new film is launched on jw.org
GET HELP
Go to www.philipborges.com/jwfriend.html for troubleshooting.
A NOTE ON COPYRIGHT
I’ve ensured that JW Friend doesn’t compromise the present time period of use on jw.org. It is taken into account to be an app that merely downloads a film from a website online for private use in the identical method an internet browser does. Thumbnails are customized made.
Available in 23 languages:
• Chinese Simplified (Mandarin)
• Chinese Traditional (Mandarin)
• Czech
• Danish
• Dutch
• English
• Finnish
• French
• German
• Greek
• Hungarian
• Italian
• Japanese
• Korean
• Lithuanian
• Malagasy
• Norwegian
• Russian
• Swedish
• Polish
• Portuguese
• Spanish
• Tagalog
