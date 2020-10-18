Monday, October 19, 2020
    Osmosis.org




    Ever want you would study by Osmosis? Now you possibly can! Osmosis is a brand new app for medical college students, designed by medical college students, that sends you apply questions and sources so you possibly can study extra and neglect much less. Using confirmed studying science methods like spaced repetition and testing results that will help you get away of the cram-forget cycles, Osmosis is designed to make information actually diffuse into your mind.

    With Osmosis, you possibly can:
    • Save Valuable Time – Organize all of your sources in Osmosis and keep on observe with our Step 1 examine scheduling software
    • Boost Your Scores – Master USMLE ideas with 10,000+ a number of selection questions and 17,000+ flashcards
    • Enjoy Exclusive Prime Content – Access members-only Osmosis movies and rapidly grasp probably the most troublesome subjects
    • Maximize Productivity Anywhere – Power by means of bite-sized quizzes and overview your examine supplies out of your cellphone with the Osmosis cell app
    • Crowdsource Your Learning – Collaborate with buddies in a shared workspace with customized notes, flashcards & questions

    Features:
    • Simplified navigation and streamlined design up to date primarily based on person suggestions
    • A full video library you possibly can watch on-the-go
    • Hundreds of flashcards and board-style questions you possibly can queue up in your cellphone and entry offline later
    • Improved search functioning so you possibly can discover medical subjects on a extra granular stage
    • A completely-customizable day by day repetition schedule that pulls from materials you studied yesterday and even as much as 2 months in the past
    • Go head-to-head on “Osmose with your Friends” and see who actually is aware of their stuff

    Osmosis has been lined in Fast Company, TEDMED, Medscape, The Healthcare Blog and extra, and has received awards from the Institute for Excellence in Education, PhD Innovation Initiative, and DreamIt Ventures.

    Here’s what a couple of of our customers needed to say:

    “I have the Osmosis app downloaded on all my devices and use the flashcards/questions when I can’t be in front of my computer. I’ve been able to significantly reduce the amount of study time I put in while still maintaining great scores, particularly in Anatomy.”
    Mike Brisson
    Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine

    “The pop-up notifications from the app are amazing as they keep me engaged with the course content, which leads to even more retention with less effort! Other study resources have been more tedious for me to work with, but with Osmosis I can actually finish studying on time!”
    MM
    University of Cape Town

    In-App Purchase Information
    – Payment will probably be charged to your iTunes Account at affirmation of buy
    – Subscription mechanically renews until auto-renew is turned off not less than 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval
    – Account will probably be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, and determine the price of the renewal
    – Subscriptions could also be managed and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to your Account Settings after buy
    – Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if provided, will probably be forfeited you buy a subscription to that publication, the place relevant

    osmosis.org
    fb.com/OsmoseIt
    twitter.com/OsmoseIt
    www.instagram.com/osmosismed/




