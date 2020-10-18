Poker World – Offline Poker

FREE OFFLINE TEXAS HOLDEM POKER GAME, no web required.

Become the World Poker Champion – play poker world wide in essentially the most well-known poker cities.

Poker World is dropped at you by the makers of Governor of Poker. In this nice offline poker sport, you are battling and bluffing your approach by means of a number of continents and well-known poker cities. Ever performed poker in Macau? Or visited the majestic Monaco on line casino? Or went all in within the Bellagio in Las Vegas? This is your likelihood. And you may play poker with just one aim: to grow to be one of the best poker participant on the planet.

In Poker World, you begin your first poker event within the United States. By profitable tournaments you progress and construct up your status as a poker participant. You will have the ability to be part of larger and extra thrilling poker tournaments, get higher poker sponsor offers and purchase cool objects to point out off your poker standing. And don’t be shocked in the event you get challenged by one of the best gamers on the planet. You’ll play heads-up poker towards these World Top gamers and climb your method to the highest.

TRY POKER WORLD – SINGLE PLAYER POKER FOR FREE, SHOW OFF YOUR SKILLS AND BECOME THE WORLD’S BEST TEXAS HOLD’EM POKER PLAYER IN THIS GREAT OFFLINE POKER ADVENTURE!

Great sport options:

– MORE THAN 30 HOURS of Texas Hold’em Poker play;

– OVER 60 POKER CITIES on the planet the place you may take part in difficult poker tournaments. Every event varies in buy-in, variety of gamers and poker winnings;

– COLLECT STATUS SYMBOLS to construct up your status within the poker scene and get entry to sure tournaments;

– SIGN SPONSORSHIPS to earn extra chips and tickets for particular tournaments;

– WORLD TOP 10: beat all World Top gamers and win tickets for particular tournaments;

– PLAY ANYTIME, ANYWHERE: Poker offline, no web connection required:

There is not any web connection required to play this nice sport. And one different large benefit: you do not have to attend for actual world gamers such as you do in stay multiplayer poker. Slick, quick gameplay!

– THE BEST AND MOST FUN POKER AI IN THE WORLD

This poker engine is created to provide the finest poker expertise and the sensation you might be taking part in towards actual gamers. We made the AI to make sure the sport is nice for each starting poker gamers who’re studying poker and skilled gamers. Refine your card ways to match the fashion of your opponents! The offline gamers will play higher in every new metropolis and poker event!

– BIG FREE WELCOME PACKAGE: 20,000 free poker chips;

– MORE FREE CHIPS: Collect FREE chips day-after-day along with your day by day bonus;

– EARN MORE CHIPS: Watch movies and earn free bonus poker chips on this poker paradise;

– GREAT HD GRAPHICS: The poker sport is fantastically designed and contains HD poker graphics for an ideal poker expertise.

Millions of poker gamers have already loved our Governor of Poker video games.

Play this very thrilling Texas Hold’em poker sport and show you’re the finest poker participant on the planet. Press Install and obtain Poker World NOW.









