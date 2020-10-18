Enter the world of Portal Quest, the following technology of RPG cell video games! Gather and lead your staff of battle-ready heroes to guard towards a corrupt drive! The Hollow is poised to take over the World as you already know it. It’s as much as your staff to wage by way of battles to carry the Hollow again. Your enemies will solely get harder so assembling the most effective staff of battle-ready heroes is important. Summon your staff to take down the enemy whereas upgrading them to the best heroes Portal Quest has seen. It’s the one manner we will maintain the Hollow again and defeat them for good!

Features

• Battle Through the Campaign – Earn gear, expertise, and shards to improve your heroes by taking down the enemy in 5v5 battles.

• Gather the Best Heroes – Collect and improve 45+ distinctive heroes to construct out a full staff.

• Choose Your Heroes Wisely – Each hero has its strengths. Use them towards the proper enemies and also you’ll find yourself on prime.

• Compete in Guild Wars – Join your Guildmates and tackle different Guilds in epic battles to defend your Keep!

• Tons of Challenging Modes – Whether it’s accumulating distinctive gear from a dungeon or placing your staff up towards your folks, there may be at all times a battle to wage.

Facebook – fb.com/portalquestgame









Incoming Search:

Portal Quest hack,

Portal Quest cheat,

Portal Quest iOS hack,

Portal Quest android hack,

Portal Quest generator,

Portal Quest on-line cheat.

Free Portal Quest Sack of Diamonds, Free Portal Quest Daily Deal!, Free Portal Quest Pouch of Diamonds, Free Portal Quest Fistful of Diamonds, Free Portal Quest Special Fistful of Diamonds, Free Portal Quest Special Pouch of Diamonds, Free Portal Quest Special Sack of Diamonds, Free Portal Quest Chest of Diamonds, Free Portal Quest Wagon of Diamonds, Free Portal Quest Special Chest of Diamonds.