For numerous years the villagers of Vamp’Ire have loved a lifetime of peace and happiness. But now, rumors are spreading a couple of wielder of darkish magic – a Witchmaster. Fearing the rumors to be true, the village musters a militia to organize for the worst. You are a recruit enrolling to defend the village. Little are you aware, destiny has one thing particular in retailer for you…

Vampire’s Fall: Origins is a 2D open-world RPG with turn-based fight. Create your character, select your bloodline and enterprise out on this planet. Will you wreck havoc within the land, or be the hero persons are eager for? Will you employ your powers to battle different gamers or to hunt ferocious monsters?

-Open world

-Fully customizable characters

-Turn-based fight

-Immersive tales

-Dialogue decisions

-PvP battles

-In-game chat

-Skills and talents to form your character

-Choose your bloodline: Nosferatu, Ranjeni, Magistrav or Equides

-Over 150 graphically distinctive weapons and armor

Vampire’s Fall Origins has been in improvement for 2 years as of this writing. We got down to create a severe RPG for cell phones, with out the same old cellular recreation mechanics. There’s no vitality system. There’s no loot packing containers. There’s no pay to win. There are, in our opinion, fascinating battle mechanics, humorous dialogues and a way of surprise on this planet. From our three indie-dev hearts, good luck and have enjoyable!









