World Conqueror 4 is the newest-released sport by EASYTECH in 2017.

We will proceed to develop and create the perfect warfare technique sport.

[Scenario]

*** More than 100 nice campaigns primarily based on historical past

*** Experience historic moments, such because the battle of Dunkirk, the battle of Stalingrad, the North Africa marketing campaign and the battle of Midway Islands

*** Command your military to perform strategic goals inside restricted time in response to state of affairs

[Conquest]

*** Experience [WWⅡ 1939] [WWⅡ 1943] [Cold War 1950] [Modern War 1980]

*** Select any nation on the planet, regulate diplomatic techniques, help allies, and declare warfare on different nations

*** Adjust strategic goals in response to the battlefield, construct cities, develop science and know-how, and produce army models

*** Score excessive marks by occupying probably the most territories within the least period of time, and marks might be ranked on the Game Center with different gamers

[Legion]

*** Build your military within the headquarters

*** Deploy your military on the sector whether or not it is an train or a legion battle

*** The correct association of troops and utilization of generals is the important thing to victory

*** 40 problem operations to check the restrict of your commanding talent

[Domination]

*** Choose wonderful generals to struggle facet by facet, promote their ranks and decide the acceptable expertise for them

*** Wear your generals with medals you earned to enhance their expertise

*** Complete particular duties within the metropolis and commerce sources with retailers

*** Build wonders of the world and unlock every kind of landmarks

*** Study new applied sciences and enhance the fight effectiveness of all models

[Features]

*** 50 nations, 230 well-known generals, 216 army models, 42 expertise and 16 medals

*** More than 100 campaigns, 120 legion battles, 40 problem battles and so forth

*** 175 applied sciences, together with military, navy, air power, missile, nuclear bomb, and house weapon

*** 30 wonders of structure and 16 landmarks

*** 50 achievements await your problem

*** Turn on computerized fight and AI will command your military

*** Seamless world map and accessible to zoom in/out

*** Conquest mode helps rating on the Game Center

