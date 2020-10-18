World Conqueror 4 is the newest-released sport by EASYTECH in 2017.
We will proceed to develop and create the perfect warfare technique sport.
[Scenario]
*** More than 100 nice campaigns primarily based on historical past
*** Experience historic moments, such because the battle of Dunkirk, the battle of Stalingrad, the North Africa marketing campaign and the battle of Midway Islands
*** Command your military to perform strategic goals inside restricted time in response to state of affairs
[Conquest]
*** Experience [WWⅡ 1939] [WWⅡ 1943] [Cold War 1950] [Modern War 1980]
*** Select any nation on the planet, regulate diplomatic techniques, help allies, and declare warfare on different nations
*** Adjust strategic goals in response to the battlefield, construct cities, develop science and know-how, and produce army models
*** Score excessive marks by occupying probably the most territories within the least period of time, and marks might be ranked on the Game Center with different gamers
[Legion]
*** Build your military within the headquarters
*** Deploy your military on the sector whether or not it is an train or a legion battle
*** The correct association of troops and utilization of generals is the important thing to victory
*** 40 problem operations to check the restrict of your commanding talent
[Domination]
*** Choose wonderful generals to struggle facet by facet, promote their ranks and decide the acceptable expertise for them
*** Wear your generals with medals you earned to enhance their expertise
*** Complete particular duties within the metropolis and commerce sources with retailers
*** Build wonders of the world and unlock every kind of landmarks
*** Study new applied sciences and enhance the fight effectiveness of all models
[Features]
*** 50 nations, 230 well-known generals, 216 army models, 42 expertise and 16 medals
*** More than 100 campaigns, 120 legion battles, 40 problem battles and so forth
*** 175 applied sciences, together with military, navy, air power, missile, nuclear bomb, and house weapon
*** 30 wonders of structure and 16 landmarks
*** 50 achievements await your problem
*** Turn on computerized fight and AI will command your military
*** Seamless world map and accessible to zoom in/out
*** Conquest mode helps rating on the Game Center
http://www.ieasytech.com
Facebook: https://www.fb.com/Easytech-100544026660028/
