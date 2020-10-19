Are you prepared for subsequent stage crafting? Create customized digital bracelets and extra with the WowWee Digiloom App. Choose from a wide range of pre-made designs or drag & drop letters, emojis and icons to create your individual style statements. Your creativeness is the restrict!

Want to Digiloom your Mood? Weave your digital creations into actuality with the assistance of the Digiloom interactive loom & pre-made Digibands – it’s so quick and straightforward! The Digiloom Machine connects to the Digiloom App in your good system through Bluetooth and helps you weave quicker and simpler than ever earlier than. Wear Digibands as bracelets or anklets, flip them into bookmarks or danglers and way more! The result’s instantaneous style and countless enjoyable with WowWee Digiloom!

App Features Include:

– Browse, unlock and customise over 45 themed patterns, resembling Fashionista, Emojis & Boho Rainbow

– Unlock greater than 150 letters, icons & emojis utilizing your particular code or purchase them in-App

– Choose from over 30 colours together with pastels, glitters and rainbows

– Save your customized designs in “My Creations” or mark them as favorites

– Weave your creation into actuality with the assistance of the Digiloom interactive loom*

– Follow your progress line-by-line, and return for those who make a mistake, it’s simple!

– Watch in-App video tutorials for extra ideas & tips

*Additional buy required. Digiloom Starter Kit consists of the Digiloom digital interactive loom, 8 pre-made bands and thread colours, shuttle, fast begin information & directions.Your system should be Bluetooth Smart (BLE) suitable with a view to entry the app.

Find out extra:

http://wowwee.com/digiloom









