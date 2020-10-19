FloSports: Watch Live Sports

The FloSports app offers die-hard sports activities followers entry to dwell stream their favourite occasions from wherever!

You’ll have full entry to any sporting occasion within the FloSports community: Wrestling, Grappling, Football, MMA, Elite Fitness, Boxing, Softball, Gymnastics, Marching Arts, Basketball, Bowling, Volleyball, Swimming, Cheerleading, Hockey, Cycling, Dance, Rodeo, Singing, Dancing, Racing, Rugby, and Track.

Key Features:

– Live streaming on the go

– Switch between completely different cameras

– Get breaking information, watch highlights and browse articles

– Personalize the app along with your favourite sports activities

– Airplay dwell occasions proper to your TV

– Easy entry to occasion schedules so that you by no means miss the motion

FloSports, the innovator in dwell digital sports activities and authentic content material, companions with occasion rights holders and governing our bodies to unlock a world of sports activities protection that true followers have been ready for. Through dwell streaming, FloSports is rising the sports activities, the athletes, the occasions and the followers.

FAQ:

Can customers entry content material with out buying an Auto-Renewable subscription?

Yes, occasion data and schedules can be found for all customers.

What does buying an Auto-Renewable subscription present to the person?

An Auto-Renewable subscription grants the person entry to premium dwell streaming occasions.

Is the content material up to date? How a lot of the content material is added and the way typically?

The content material is continuously up to date. Most of the sports activities supply no less than one dwell streaming occasion every weekend throughout their respective seasons.

Subscribers could buy considered one of two varieties of subscriptions:

1) Monthly subscriptions invoice month-to-month ranging from the preliminary date of subscription and proceed till cancellation or fee failure. The subscription will get you limitless entry to dwell streams for ALL Sports. Monthly subscriptions will auto-renew every month on the date of the preliminary subscription. For instance, a month-to-month subscription bought on May fifth will auto-renew on June fifth. On the renewal date, your iTunes account can be charged the month-to-month price.

2) Yearly subscriptions invoice yearly on the date of the preliminary subscription and and proceed till cancellation or fee failure. The subscription will get you limitless entry to dwell streams for ALL Sports.

Yearly subscriptions will auto-renew annually on the date of the preliminary subscription. For instance, a yearly subscription bought on February 1, 2016 will auto-renew on February 1, 2017. On the renewal date, your iTunes account can be charged the yearly price.

Subscription robotically renews until auto-renew is turned off no less than 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval. Account can be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval. Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the person’s Account Settings after buy.

Privacy Policy – http://www.flosports.television/privateness/

Terms of Use – http://www.flosports.television/terms-and-conditions/









