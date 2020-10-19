The Foot Locker app is your go-to supply for all issues sneakers:

• See when and the place you will get the most recent kicks.

• Become a VIP, and monitor your account standing

• As a VIP, get quick access to your entire provides to make use of each on-line and in shops

• Get an in-app VIP card that’s scannable in shops

• Shop Footlocker.com proper from the app

• Talk sneakers with Shoemoji, sneaker emoticons that includes iconic kicks from Nike, Jordan, adidas, ASICS, and extra, all with a Shoemoji keyboard out there even outdoors the Foot Locker app! (Due to particular person app code restrictions, the keyboard could not work throughout all apps, so be at liberty to move to the Foot Locker app to ship or share your shoemoji messages from there.)

If it is at Foot Locker, it is Approved.

Here are different app options:

Release Calendar: Keep up with future launches, and be the primary to learn about scorching new releases.

Launch Locator: See the place the most recent releases are dropping.

Store Locator: Find your nearest Foot Locker.

Shop: Enjoy seamless entry to Footlocker.com.

*** Please observe: Continued use of GPS working within the background can dramatically lower battery life.









