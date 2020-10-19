Grab your weapons and convey your guts to outlive the last word action-shooter recreation, Left to Survive.

Danger lurks all over the place. Survive in opposition to zombies utilizing rifles, grenades, shotguns, and something in your arsenal to safe secure havens and save survivors. Build your encampment to defend your self in opposition to enemy assaults. Get to the chopper and lay waste on enemy bases to steal their sources. Battle different gamers in solo and crew multiplayer tournaments. Band along with different human factions.

Kill Hordes of Zombies

Save stranded survivors and purge zombie-infested areas utilizing a pack of weapons with intense firepower

Destroy Bases from A Helicopter

Get to the chopper and unleash a fiery bullet storm in your opponent’s base to steal their sources

Intense PvP

Think zombies are lethal? Test your survival abilities in opposition to stay gamers in solo and 2v2 matches

Challenge Zombie Bosses

Defend your self in opposition to zombies that may soar, put on police armor, or explode with poisonous gasoline

Build and Customize Your Base

Build, customise, and defend your encampment from zombies and rival factions. Locate survivors, loot supplies and band collectively to beat a post-apocalyptic world

Left to Survive is free to play, however you may select to pay actual cash for some additional gadgets.

For details about how MY.COM collects and makes use of your information, please learn our privateness coverage at: http://authorized.my.com/us/video games/mobile_privacy/

– Terms of Use: https://authorized.my.com/us/video games/tou/

FOLLOW US at

Twitter @Whalekitgames

fb.com/LefttoSurvive

If you’ve an issue with this recreation, please contact us at: [email protected]

Survival Pass is a month-to-month subscription service that permits you to construct and improve two buildings on the similar time and will increase your mission rewards:

+40% expertise

+40% money

Survival Pass prices 2.99 USD/month (or native equal) and might be charged in your iTunes Account after buy and when the subscription renews month-to-month.

Premium Survival Pass is a month-to-month subscription service that permits you to construct and improve two buildings on the similar time, will increase your mission rewards:

+40% expertise

+40% money

It additionally gives entry to the particular Survivors, that may defend your base and considerably increase manufacturing:

+50% oil

+40% materials

Premium Survival Pass prices 9.99 USD/month (or native equal) and might be charged in your iTunes Account after buy and when the subscription renews month-to-month.

Payment might be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy. Subscriptions mechanically renew except auto-renew is turned off at the least 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval. Account might be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval on the fee of your chosen plan above.

Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the person’s Account Settings after buy. No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed throughout energetic subscription interval.









