Your new greatest good friend is right here! Play with Talking Tom in his cool new sport and go on the journey of your life!

Just like earlier than, you undertake child Tom then care for him as a digital pet, serving to him develop up completely happy and wholesome. But now there are new mini video games, new meals, new garments and new furnishings to play with.

And that’s not all! Tom is now extra enjoyable to play with than ever earlier than. You can now decide him up and transfer him round, spin him, drop him, throw him, and even put him on the bathroom, within the tub, into mattress and into his aircraft.

Wait… did we simply say his PLANE?

Yes, Tom now has his personal aircraft, and he can fly it to thrilling new worlds the place he’ll discover wonderful new objects to decorate up in and to brighten his home, in addition to new meals and new pets.

What? Tom has his personal PETS!?

Yes! Tom’s pets are nearly as cute and humorous as he’s. You can work together with the pet too, or simply snort as Tom and his pet work together with one another. There are 5 pets to unlock. Can you discover all of them?

Oh, and did we point out all of the TOYS but?

Tom now has a field stuffed with superior toys – the swing, basketball, trampoline and punching bag – and he loves taking part in with all of them. Just don’t play too laborious or he may get somewhat booboo…

What’s a BOOBOO!?

Well Tom wants extra taking care of than earlier than – generally he will get just a bit sick or harm. Aw, when this poor little man will get the hiccups or a runny nostril, he wants your assist to get higher. Fortunately, there’s a medication cupboard in his toilet stuffed with fast and straightforward cures!

Finally, for followers of mini video games, there are masses to select from, starting from motion video games to puzzle video games. And for the primary time, Tom has a multiplayer mini sport! Can you beat your mates at Space Trails?

My Talking Tom 2 is free, family-friendly enjoyable. Download now and be part of Tom’s thousands and thousands of followers around the globe!

PLAY FOR FREE!

This app accommodates:

– Promotion of Outfit7’s merchandise and promoting;

– Links that direct clients to Outfit7’s web sites and different apps;

– Personalization of content material to encourage customers to play the app once more;

– YouTube integration to permit customers to look at movies of Outfit7’s animated characters;

– The choice to make in-app purchases;

– Items to buy (out there in numerous costs) utilizing digital foreign money, relying on the participant’s progress; and

– Alternative choices to entry all functionalities of the app with out making any in-app purchases utilizing actual cash.

Terms of use: http://outfit7.com/eula/

EEA privateness coverage: https://outfit7.com/privateness/eea/

US privateness coverage: https://outfit7.com/privateness/

Rest of the world privateness coverage: https://outfit7.com/privateness/

Customer help: [email protected]









