The Netspend Prepaid Mobile App allows you to handle your account wherever you’re, everytime you want it. That means it’s straightforward to do issues like:

• Check your account stability and transaction historical past

• Send cash to family and friends

• Find no value reload areas

• Load checks straight to your account – it’s as straightforward as taking an image*

It’s safe, quick, and better of all, free.**

* Mobile Check Load is a service supplied by First Century Bank, N.A. and Ingo Money, Inc., topic to the First Century Bank and Ingo Money Terms and Conditions, and Privacy Policy. Approval assessment normally takes 3 to five minutes however can take as much as one hour. All checks are topic to approval for funding in Ingo Money’s sole discretion. Fees apply for permitted Money in Minutes transactions funded to your card. Unapproved checks is not going to be funded to your card. Ingo Money reserves the suitable to get well losses ensuing from unlawful or fraudulent use of the Ingo Money Service. Your wi-fi provider could cost a price for message and information utilization. Additional transaction charges, prices, phrases and circumstances could also be related to the funding and use of your card. See your Cardholder Agreement for particulars.

** While this function is offered totally free, sure different transaction charges and prices, phrases, and circumstances are related to the usage of this Card. See the Cardholder Agreement for particulars.









