Quizlet Flashcards

Quizlet is the best method to apply and grasp what you’re studying. Create your personal flashcard units or select from thousands and thousands created by different college students — it’s as much as you. More than 30 million college students research free of charge with Quizlet every month!

With Quizlet you may:

– Get test-day prepared with Learn

– Put your reminiscence to the take a look at with Write

– Race in opposition to the clock in a recreation of Match

– Share flashcards with associates, classmates or college students

– Listen to your materials pronounced accurately in 18 languages

From international language, historical past and science lessons to standardized take a look at prep, Quizlet can assist you get test-day prepared.

Upgrade to Quizlet Go to unlock ad-free learning, Night Theme and offline entry or get Quizlet Plus for much more premium options, like picture importing and scanning to create units. Try Quizlet Plus FREE for 7 days to verify it’s best for you.

What our college students say once they go away 5-star opinions:

“Best study app ever!!”

“The only app I use when I need to get down to business.”

“Quizlet is by far the best studying app I’ve downloaded. It’s packed full of different ways to study for upcoming tests!”

We love suggestions! Please e-mail us at [email protected] or discover us on Twitter or Instagram @quizlet.

If you benefit from the app, please go away a evaluate. It means so much!

Quizlet Plus ($19.99/yr) and Quizlet Go ($11.99/yr) subscriptions can be charged to your bank card by your iTunes account. Your subscription will renew robotically yearly until cancelled a minimum of 24 hours earlier than the tip of the present interval. Subscription cancellations will take impact following the present energetic yr. Manage your subscriptions in your Account Settings after buy. Please go to https://quizlet.com/tos for our phrases of service and https://quizlet.com/privateness for our privateness coverage.









