Play the Luxury Living Live Event, try the Home Automation System, and unlock the final word dishwasher!

LIVE FREE! PLAY FREE! From the creators of The Sims ™ 3 collection of best-selling cellular video games comes a COMPLETE Sims expertise that you would be able to play in your iPhone and iPad!

This app affords in-app purchases. You could disable in-app buying utilizing your system settings. See http://assist.apple.com/kb/HT4213 for more information.

100 Million Downloads – This app has obtained greater than 100 million general downloads.

THE CRITICS LOVE IT!

5 STARS …The Sims FreePlay is all the things you can ever desire a freemium Sims recreation to be.” (Gamezebo)

“10/10 …one of the most addictive and highly polished games available and there’s no excuse for anyone to not download it; especially since it is free to play (the clue’s in the title).” (God is a Geek)

“…plenty of hours of fun… at an excellent, non-existent, price.” (148Apps)

LET THE FREEPLAY BEGIN! CREATE UP TO 34 CUSTOMIZED SIMS FROM HEAD TO TOE, AND…

• Design dream properties full with swimming swimming pools and a number of tales

• Live out your excellent Sims story at each stage of life from Babies to Seniors

• Get to know your Sims and provides them distinctive personalities for them to stay out their Life Dreams

• Visit your actual mates’ Sim Towns! Complete objectives, type new relationships and examine your pals’ inside design abilities in opposition to yours!

• Care for pets, develop gardens, even bake a cake

• Give your Sims careers and earn Simoleons to enhance their conditions

• Complete objectives for Lifestyle Points, then spend them on hip gadgets

• Live along with your Sims in real-time

MORE SIM-ULATING POSSIBILITIES

Will your Sims be mates – or enemies? Form relationships with a slap, a high-five (or some Woohoo!). Make your city bustle with pet shops, automotive dealerships, supermarkets and even a seaside! Expand your metropolis as you get extra Sims.

Be free, Sims! Be free! The alternatives are limitless!

________________________________________

NOTES:

User Agreement: phrases.ea.com

Visit https://assist.ea.com/ for help or inquiries.

EA could retire on-line options and providers after 30 days’ discover posted on www.ea.com/1/service-updates

Important Consumer Information:

This app: requires a persistent Internet connection (community charges could apply); Requires acceptance of EA’s Privacy & Cookie Policy and User Agreement; collects information by way of third social gathering analytics expertise (see Privacy & Cookie Policy for particulars); incorporates direct hyperlinks to the Internet and social networking websites meant for an viewers over 13.









