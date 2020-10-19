Vestly is a free, enjoyable and thrilling investing buying and selling sport that makes shopping for and promoting inventory easy with month-to-month inventory buying and selling contests for actual CASH prizes! There’s no danger, simply loads of enjoyable as shares are bought with digital cash, however the winnings are actual!

HOW DOES VESTLY WORK ?

It’s completely free, so it’s important to make digital investments as a way to maximize the earnings of your digital portfolio. Virtual shares are bought with digital cash: you enter the inventory picker image within the app and also you “buy” the inventory (Limit is 10 shares in your portfolio at a time). It is so simple as that, the higher your shares carry out, the extra factors you will achieve. Points translate into positions on the leaderboard, and prime performers win REAL money (you possibly can even win a brand new automobile)! Pick the shares that you simply assume are going to carry out the perfect and win money and prizes. As the shares you choose enhance in worth, you earn factors; the extra factors you’ve gotten, the upper on the leaderboard you’ll be. If you can also make it to the Top 100, you’ll win actual money!

There are different methods to win on Vestly: earn tickets! Tickets are your entries into Vestly’s Grand Prize drawing for a brand new luxurious automobile, a $10,000 dream trip or $5,000 in money in addition to month-to-month drawings for $4,500 in present playing cards.

I DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT THE STOCK MARKET. WHICH STOCKS SHOULD I BUY?

Look for shares of corporations that you simply assume will do the perfect – you already know which corporations have the perfect merchandise, the perfect providers, the newest fashions, and the most popular applied sciences. Take your time and actually give it some thought. Be artistic! Pick some superior, well-performing shares and watch your factors rack up!

IS THERE A WAY FOR ME TO GAIN TICKETS WHEN I FIRST START OUT?

Yes, there are various methods to earn tickets taking part in Vestly. For instance, you earn a ticket only for shopping for your first three shares. To discover all of the methods to earn tickets, simply faucet on the white gear within the prime­ proper nook of the app and faucet “EARN EXTRA TICKETS”. Many of these additional tickets will then routinely present up each month!

Download the free app at the moment and begin taking part in. A Facebook account is required for registration, and also you should be at the least 18 years outdated to play.

www.vestlygame.com

"I love Vestly because it's fun and I get the chance to win REAL CASH!! :)" – Brittany S. winner of $25









