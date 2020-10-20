Big Farm is a web-based farming recreation the place you’ll be able to construct a farm that everybody will envy. Plant, harvest and commerce items to assist your dream farm thrive!

When Uncle George wills you an previous farm, it’s your time to step up your farming expertise and switch an untended subject into flourishing farmland. Plant and harvest crops and handle animals. Trade with villagers and promote your items on the natural market on this farm administration recreation.

BUILD YOUR DREAM FARM

Carry your farm in your pocket wherever you go and by no means miss a possibility to stage up and increase. This free farm recreation is a novel mix of city constructing and farming. Decorate your farm or customise your farmhouse. Upgrade your barn, stables and fields to extend productiveness. You is usually a farmer and a city builder once you play Big Farm: Mobile Harvest- top-of-the-line farming video games on the market! Become a farmer and watch your farm city thrive.

FARM TOGETHER

Living in previous farm nation means being a part of a neighborhood. Become shut associates with all of the villagers – Benny, Tessa and all their jolly associates are ready for you. Meet different farmers from all around the world and change into a beloved member of the Big Farm- high farm recreation neighborhood. Join them in cooperatives during which you assist one another.

MORE THAN JUST FARM BUILDING

The harvest yr is filled with occasions – observe via the quests of the villagers and let your personal farm story unfold. Help the villagers set up a fairy story pageant, resolve the thriller of UFO sightings, or get within the Christmas spirit. Are you able to construct the farm of your goals?

MORE TOP FARM GAME FEATURES

• BUILD the farm of your goals with loads of buildings and decorations

• JOIN the neighborhood and meet farmers worldwide

• HARVEST your favourite fruits, greens, and flowers

• PRODUCE natural meals and farm contemporary items

• MANAGE practical manufacturing cycles

• TAKE CARE of animals and lift chickens, cows, and pigs

Discover the Adventure farm: our new month-to-month occasion with loads of new buildings and decorations, cute animals, and difficult quests. Look ahead to new farm adventures!

Take your new farm in all places. What are you ready for? Install as we speak and embark in your farm journey! Play Big Farm: Mobile Harvest now without spending a dime!

