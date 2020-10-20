Version 2 of LINE’s most bubblicious informal puzzle recreation is right here! It’s Bubble 2!

Enjoy thrilling gameplay along with LINE’s Brown and Cony, as you toss bubbles round to unravel puzzles!

Brown, the place are you?!

Brown is lacking and Cony is off on a journey to seek out him.

But earlier than she is aware of it, she’s swept up by a wierd pink dragon and whisked off to a mysterious land!

Just the place is Cony headed to? And will she have the ability to rescue Brown?

◆ About BUBBLE 2

– Have enjoyable tossing bubbles round!

– Who says puzzle video games should be troublesome? This ain’t so robust!

Just level and shoot the bubbles the place you need them to go!

– Countless phases filled with enjoyable!

More and extra stunning phases than LINE Bubble!

– Different obstacles in each Episode

– New challenges and harmful bosses await Cony at each flip!

◆ How to Play

– Connect 3 or extra matching bubbles collectively to pop them!

– Put collectively combos to earn particular bomb bubbles!

The longer your combo, the extra highly effective the bomb!

– Take on difficult missions at each stage!

This is one bubble puzzle recreation you possibly can’t be with out!

Enjoy LINE Bubble 2 wherever, anytime!

Play LINE Bubble 2 along with associates for much more enjoyable!









