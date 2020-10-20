McGraw-Hill K-12 ConnectED Pho

* IMPORTANT *

This utility is offered freed from cost together with the ConnectED program, and might be helpful solely beneath the next circumstances:

** You will need to have a ConnectED login to entry the app.

** This is NOT suitable with Connect Plus for faculty customers.

** Only a restricted set of ConnectED content material is offered, as recognized beneath.

This is the telephone version of the McGraw-Hill Education ConnectED cellular app – a strong addition to your McGraw-Hill Education ConnectED instruments. This app delivers entry to the next licensed ConnectED content material in a format that’s optimized for viewing on small display gadgets.

CONTENT AVAILABLE:

– Texas iScience, Grades 6, 7, 8

– Texas Math, Courses 1, 2, 3

– Texas Biology

– Texas Chemistry Matter and Change

– Texas Physics Principles and Problems

– Texas Integrated Physics and Chemistry

– Texas Algebra 1

– Texas Geometry

– Texas Algebra 2

– Texas PreCalculus

– National Math, Courses 1, 2, 3

– National Algebra 1

– National Geometry

– National Algebra 2

– National PreCalculus

– World Cultures & Geography, Texas

– Texas History

– United States History to 1877, Texas

– United States History since 1877, Texas

– World Geography, Texas

– World History, Texas

– United States Government, Texas

– Economics, Texas

FEATURES:

– Access to licensed ConnectED content material (see record above for out there content material)

– Book reader

— Table of Contents

— Easy navigation

— Pinch and zoom

— Offline entry of downloaded content material

— Optimized for small gadgets

— Downloadable by chapter









