McGraw-Hill K-12 ConnectED Pho

* IMPORTANT *
This utility is offered freed from cost together with the ConnectED program, and might be helpful solely beneath the next circumstances:
** You will need to have a ConnectED login to entry the app.
** This is NOT suitable with Connect Plus for faculty customers.
** Only a restricted set of ConnectED content material is offered, as recognized beneath.
This is the telephone version of the McGraw-Hill Education ConnectED cellular app – a strong addition to your McGraw-Hill Education ConnectED instruments. This app delivers entry to the next licensed ConnectED content material in a format that’s optimized for viewing on small display gadgets.
CONTENT AVAILABLE:
– Texas iScience, Grades 6, 7, 8
– Texas Math, Courses 1, 2, 3
– Texas Biology
– Texas Chemistry Matter and Change
– Texas Physics Principles and Problems
– Texas Integrated Physics and Chemistry
– Texas Algebra 1
– Texas Geometry
– Texas Algebra 2
– Texas PreCalculus
– National Math, Courses 1, 2, 3
– National Algebra 1
– National Geometry
– National Algebra 2
– National PreCalculus
– World Cultures & Geography, Texas
– Texas History
– United States History to 1877, Texas
– United States History since 1877, Texas
– World Geography, Texas
– World History, Texas
– United States Government, Texas
– Economics, Texas
FEATURES:
– Access to licensed ConnectED content material (see record above for out there content material)
– Book reader
— Table of Contents
— Easy navigation
— Pinch and zoom
— Offline entry of downloaded content material
— Optimized for small gadgets
— Downloadable by chapter
Incoming Search:
McGraw-Hill Okay-12 ConnectED Pho hack,
McGraw-Hill Okay-12 ConnectED Pho cheat,
McGraw-Hill Okay-12 ConnectED Pho iOS hack,
McGraw-Hill Okay-12 ConnectED Pho android hack,
McGraw-Hill Okay-12 ConnectED Pho generator,
McGraw-Hill Okay-12 ConnectED Pho on-line cheat.