    McGraw-Hill K-12 ConnectED Pho




    * IMPORTANT *
    This utility is offered freed from cost together with the ConnectED program, and might be helpful solely beneath the next circumstances:
    ** You will need to have a ConnectED login to entry the app.
    ** This is NOT suitable with Connect Plus for faculty customers.
    ** Only a restricted set of ConnectED content material is offered, as recognized beneath.

    This is the telephone version of the McGraw-Hill Education ConnectED cellular app – a strong addition to your McGraw-Hill Education ConnectED instruments. This app delivers entry to the next licensed ConnectED content material in a format that’s optimized for viewing on small display gadgets.

    CONTENT AVAILABLE:
    – Texas iScience, Grades 6, 7, 8
    – Texas Math, Courses 1, 2, 3
    – Texas Biology
    – Texas Chemistry Matter and Change
    – Texas Physics Principles and Problems
    – Texas Integrated Physics and Chemistry
    – Texas Algebra 1
    – Texas Geometry
    – Texas Algebra 2
    – Texas PreCalculus
    – National Math, Courses 1, 2, 3
    – National Algebra 1
    – National Geometry
    – National Algebra 2
    – National PreCalculus
    – World Cultures & Geography, Texas
    – Texas History
    – United States History to 1877, Texas
    – United States History since 1877, Texas
    – World Geography, Texas
    – World History, Texas
    – United States Government, Texas
    – Economics, Texas

    FEATURES:
    – Access to licensed ConnectED content material (see record above for out there content material)
    – Book reader
    — Table of Contents
    — Easy navigation
    — Pinch and zoom
    — Offline entry of downloaded content material
    — Optimized for small gadgets
    — Downloadable by chapter




