my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots

From the makers of myVEGAS Slots and myVEGAS Blackjack come my KONAMI Slots! Featuring an thrilling lineup of KONAMI’s newest and hottest slot machines, my KONAMI Slots brings genuine actual Las Vegas on line casino motion to the palm of your hand. Download for FREE and play for actual world rewards in Las Vegas and past, together with comps for motels, eating places, airline upgrades, and extra.

Why Download my KONAMI Slots?

• Play genuine land-based on line casino slot machines, together with China Mystery, Lotus Land, Lion Festival, and Masked Ball Nights.

• Earn actual world Rewards all over the world by taking part in actual KONAMI slot video games.

• Play and win for FREE!

Play for Our Big Jackpots and Earn Real World Comps!

my KONAMI Slots provides you the possibility to win large Progressive Jackpots that tick greater with each spin! Hit the jackpot to win thousands and thousands of chips, then use them to play for extra Loyalty Points that may be redeemed for enormous reductions and freebies with companions like Allegiant Air, Graton Resort & Casino, Hippodrome Casino, Red Rock Casino, The Smith Center, House of Blues, and extra!

Daily Bonuses

Play my KONAMI Slots day by day for alternatives to win bonus chips and Loyalty Points. Bonuses are given out day by day and hourly, so verify again usually.

Comps on Travel, Nightclubs, and More!

Join the hundreds of gamers who’ve redeemed their winnings without spending a dime lodge stays, journey packages, cruises, meals, reveals, VIP nightclub entry, and extra!

Play my KONAMI Slots and begin incomes rewards at present! Also obtain myVEGAS Slots and POP! Slots to earn much more rewards!

Like Us on Facebook: fb.com/myKONAMISlots

Follow Us on Twitter: @myKONAMISlots

Play and earn comps with myVEGAS Slots.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myvegas-slots-play-free-las/id714508224?mt=8

Play and earn comps with myVEGAS Blackjack.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/blackjack-myvegas-21-free/id821744424?mt=8

Note:

– my KONAMI Slots is meant for an grownup viewers.

– my KONAMI Slots doesn’t provide “real money gambling”.

– Practice or success at social on line casino gaming doesn’t suggest future success at “real money gambling.”









Incoming Search:

my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots hack,

my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots cheat,

my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots iOS hack,

my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots android hack,

my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots generator,

my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots on-line cheat.

Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Heart of the Lotus Package, Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Big Break Package, Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Long Life Package, Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Perfect Prosperity Package, Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Crouching Tiger Package, Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Good Fortune Package, Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Wondrous Wealth Package, Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Leap of Luck Package, Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Magic of the Fortune, Free my KONAMI Slots – Casino Slots Mega Lucky.