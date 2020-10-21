Wednesday, October 21, 2020
    100! Block Puzzle




    Fully loved by greater than 2,000,000 customers worldwide <3 Thank you for selecting the perfect block puzzle on retailer!

    100! BLOCK PUZZLE is designed to be your private entertainer, to uncomplicate your life and make you simpler. It is useful in holding the neurons recent. It additionally helps quiet anxious or worrying ideas once you’re on the go.

    100! BLOCK PUZZLE is confirmed a high-quality puzzle recreation which has been absolutely loved by greater than 2,000,000 customers worldwide. It’s value giving a attempt!

    USERS SAY ABOUT 100! BLOCK PUZZLE

    Extremely addictive by Debsdee
    This even steals me away from Candy Crush, it’s so easy but so tough on the similar time.

    100! Puzzle by Kiwi60chick
    Love it, me in opposition to the squares. So stress-free, stimulating, difficult.

    Modern day block puzzle recreation! by chuswysly
    Fun recreation………senseless stress reliever.

    A+ by Luckytree001
    Awesome recreation, find it irresistible

    GREAT GAME by KatrinaLMaetin4228
    Perfect for stress-free your thoughts

    FUN! by Souixzq
    This is a enjoyable recreation! I really like that there is no such thing as a timer and you’ve got time to suppose. It is a superb mind recreation!

    100! BLOCK PUZZLE by KathyHJ
    Love this recreation! So addictive! Love no time calls for!

    CHALLENGES MY BRAIN by WrayWray16
    This recreation actually helps me suppose and workout routines my mind. I really like making an attempt to beat my very own scores. Makes me suppose out of my very own field.

    EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE by Plyr111
    I’ve attain 7000 factors and can not help to proceed enjoying. Is it simply me?

    100 PUZZLE by Gunn6
    I discover it difficult and addictive. Love it.

    100! PUZZLE IS GREAT BRAIN EXERCISE. IT’S SIMPLY ADDICTIVE by kafydid
    How do folks provide you with these items? This will enliven your thoughts.

    100! BLOCK PUZZLE FEATURES

    • Brightly coloured blocks & brick shapes assist make you are feeling extra energetic & happier
    • A good way to loosen up and practice your mind on the similar time by its straightforward but difficult gameplay
    • Better experiences with Day mode & Night mode setting
    • More choices on block coloration to suit your type
    • Free perpetually block puzzle recreation
    • Play & Pause any time, regardless of the place you’re

    HOW TO PLAY

    • In 100! BLOCK PUZZLE, you’ll get a tremendous feeling with 10 x 10 grid board.
    • Your mission is to hit the best rating you’ll be able to by matching shapes of brick blocks and clear traces each vertically and horizontally.
    • Just drag and drop the given blocks into the 100! board and begins the journey of mastering your mind. Don’t let the blocks fill the grid board.
    • This puzzle recreation ends when you haven’t any extra space for a given block to place within the board. 

    FOR YOUR REFERENCE

    Studies present that, enjoying an clever informal gaming like 100! Block Puzzle on a regular basis is the perfect apply in your mind.

    The extra you play, the smarter you’re.

    Hopefully you’ll love 100! Block Puzzle as a lot as we do.

    ~ 100! BLOCK PUZZLE crew ~




