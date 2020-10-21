Bid Wars: Pawn Empire

Getting the higher hand in storage auctions is way harder than TV reveals lead us to suppose. It requires intuition, smarts and plenty of braveness to beat your rival bidders and make actual cash.

Show you have got the center to take high-stakes bets and outbid your competitors in every kind of auctions, making a reputation for your self because the sharpest bidder on the scene!

HIGHLIGHTS

• OUTBID your competitors in edge-of-your-seat storage auctions. Enjoy intense gameplay as you select, analyze and bid quicker than your rivals in auctions world wide!

• RUN your personal pawn store and show your uncommon and invaluable acquisitions. Make prospects come from everywhere in the world to spend cash on your small business and make you wealthy!

• LIVE via a gripping story with participating characters in your quest to show your rundown household enterprise right into a city-wide enterprise empire!

• PROFIT out of your sensible offers and unlock new buildings on the town to develop your small business and make much more cash!

• GET KNOWN within the public sale world and be observed by huge names on the scene: you by no means know who would possibly wish to do enterprise with you!

• COLLECT a variety of unique gadgets, from uncommon antiques you’ll be able to restore to automobiles and boats you’ll be able to renovate and promote at an epic revenue!

Take half in each public sale and don’t miss a single alternative to bid: a few of these musty outdated garages cover treasures past your wildest desires! Try your luck, however by no means ignore your instincts: they will make or break a bidder’s profession!

Become a rising star as you participate in larger auctions and cope with the nice and unhealthy consideration you’ll get: some huge pawn store moguls won’t just like the competitors your small business represents, they usually’ll pull out all of the stops to hinder your path! Such issues include the territory once you get wealthy and infamous, so be ready to cope with it!

Start your pawn empire now and prepare to bid!

