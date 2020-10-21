Block! Triangle Puzzle: Tangram is a block puzzle recreation.

‘Easy to play’ recreation for all ages.

Move blocks to refill the triangle and acquire the block items to degree up!

HOW TO PLAY

• Drag the blocks to maneuver them.

• Try to suit all of them within the body

• Blocks cannot be rotated.

• Don’t fear! No cut-off dates!

FEATURES

• BLOCK PUZZLE

– Smooth impact for block puzzle recreation!

– Play simply and shortly.

• TONS OF UNIQUE LEVELS

– Over 1200+ puzzles are distinctive and filled with enjoyable and wonderful challenges!

• EASY AND FUN PLAY

– Easy to study and enjoyable to grasp gameplay

• NO TIME LIMIT

– Enjoy recreation for any time, wherever and a short while.

• NO WIFI? NO PROBLEM!

– You can play offline in anytime.

• STUNNING GRAPHICS

– Soothing sounds and beautiful visible results

SUPPORT UNIVERSAL APP

• Enjoy the sport with varied gadgets. (Phones and Tablets)

NOTES

• Block! Triangle Puzzle: Tangram comprises the adverts like banner, interstitial, video and home adverts.

• Block! Triangle Puzzle: Tangram is free to play, however you should purchase In-app gadgets like AD FREE and in-game forex to purchase hints alike.

E-MAIL

• [email protected]

HOMEPAGE

• https://www.fb.com/Block-Triangle-puzzle-Tangram-203086163877742

Like us on FACEBOOK

• https://www.fb.com/BitMangoGames

Thank you!









