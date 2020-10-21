Block! Triangle Puzzle: Tangram is a block puzzle recreation.
‘Easy to play’ recreation for all ages.
Move blocks to refill the triangle and acquire the block items to degree up!
HOW TO PLAY
• Drag the blocks to maneuver them.
• Try to suit all of them within the body
• Blocks cannot be rotated.
• Don’t fear! No cut-off dates!
FEATURES
• BLOCK PUZZLE
– Smooth impact for block puzzle recreation!
– Play simply and shortly.
• TONS OF UNIQUE LEVELS
– Over 1200+ puzzles are distinctive and filled with enjoyable and wonderful challenges!
• EASY AND FUN PLAY
– Easy to study and enjoyable to grasp gameplay
• NO TIME LIMIT
– Enjoy recreation for any time, wherever and a short while.
• NO WIFI? NO PROBLEM!
– You can play offline in anytime.
• STUNNING GRAPHICS
– Soothing sounds and beautiful visible results
SUPPORT UNIVERSAL APP
• Enjoy the sport with varied gadgets. (Phones and Tablets)
NOTES
• Block! Triangle Puzzle: Tangram comprises the adverts like banner, interstitial, video and home adverts.
• Block! Triangle Puzzle: Tangram is free to play, however you should purchase In-app gadgets like AD FREE and in-game forex to purchase hints alike.
• [email protected]
HOMEPAGE
• https://www.fb.com/Block-Triangle-puzzle-Tangram-203086163877742
Like us on FACEBOOK
• https://www.fb.com/BitMangoGames
Thank you!
