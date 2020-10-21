After a protracted voyage of nice deprivation, your ships have lastly reached the coast of an uncharted island. However, different explorers have additionally landed on Catan: The race to settle the island has begun!

Build roads and cities, commerce skillfully and develop into Lord or Lady of Catan!

Go on a journey to the Catan universe, and compete in thrilling duels in opposition to gamers from all around the world. The board recreation basic and the Catan card recreation convey an actual tabletop feeling to your display!

Play along with your Catan Universe account on the gadget of your alternative: You can use your login on quite a few desktop and cellular platforms! Become a part of the massive worldwide Catan neighborhood, and compete in opposition to gamers from all around the world, and on all supported platforms.

The board recreation:

Play the essential board recreation in multiplayer mode for as much as three gamers freed from cost. Master the free “Arrival on Catan” to completely unlock the only participant and {custom} match modes for the “Arrival on Catan” situation, to play in opposition to the AI or your folks anytime.

For much more selection, unlock the whole primary recreation and the expansions “Cities & Knights” and “Seafarers” as in-game purchases, defend your self in opposition to barbarian invasions, journey to new shores, and compete in opposition to crafty laptop opponents.

The card recreation:

Play the introductory recreation of the favored 2 participant card recreation “Catan – The Duel” on-line freed from cost or grasp the free “Arrival on Catan”, to completely unlock the only participant mode in opposition to the AI.

Get the whole card recreation as an in-game buy to play three completely different theme units in opposition to associates, different followers associates or completely different AI opponents and submerge your self into the bustling life on Catan.

Features:

– Trade – construct – settle – Become Lord of Catan!

– Play on all of your units with one account.

– Faithful to the unique model of the board recreation “Catan”, in addition to the cardboard recreation “Catan – The Duel” (aka “Rivals for Catan”)

– Design your personal avatar.

– Chat with different gamers and kind guilds.

– Play to earn quite a few achievements and unlock rewards.

– Get further expansions and play modes as in-game purchases.

– Get began very simply with the excellent tutorial.

Features in improvement:

– Compete in tournaments as guilds or on your personal glory.

– Prove your self in quite a few further expansions.

Free-to-play content material:

– Basic recreation free matches in opposition to two different human gamers

– Introductory recreation free matches Catan – The Duel in opposition to a human participant

– “Arrival on Catan” – completely unlock board recreation custom-match mode in opposition to associates in addition to single-player in opposition to the AI for board recreation and card recreation

– Registration bonus of 100 gold and a couple of scrolls – unlock expansions and full entry to auto match, single participant and {custom} matches with scrolls for a restricted time

– Further scrolls by levelling up

Catan Universe helps iOS 10 or larger, and units from the iPhone 5S.

Questions or solutions for enhancements:

Mail to [email protected]

We are trying ahead to your suggestions!

For extra info on information and updates: www.catanuniverse.com or go to us on www.fb.com/CatanUniverse

