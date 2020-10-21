Christmas and New Year.Santa Claus farm with presents and cookie. X-mas magic story. The New Year has arrived! Visit Santa Claus on his farm on the North Pole. Bake Candy and Cookie! Evolve snow farm to X-mas metropolis and magic township. Evolve Santa workshop from a farm to the magic village. Build snow city and assist Santa with presents for childrens. Be prepered to the Santa Claus snow nation: develop hay daily, obtain letters from all the youngsters of the world and ship sleighs laden with presents. As a reward, decide up candies and cookies. Expand your manufacturing: construct Christmas buildings, harvest hay and magic bushes, manufacture all types of toys. Take the assistance of naughty Christmas fairies and develop into mates with the humorous snowman. Decorate the Christmas tree and pay attention the Christmas carols. You need to be ready earlier than the bell rings on New Year’s Eve. The magic of Christmas is right here! Facebook Group: https://www.fb.com/Happy-New-Year-Farm-Christmas-Community-245121402573685/









Incoming Search:

Happy New Year Farm: Christmas hack,

Happy New Year Farm: Christmas cheat,

Happy New Year Farm: Christmas iOS hack,

Happy New Year Farm: Christmas android hack,

Happy New Year Farm: Christmas generator,

Happy New Year Farm: Christmas on-line cheat.

Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 50 Candies, Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 130 Candies, Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 275 Candies, Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 600 Candies, Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 275 Candies, Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 4000 Cookies, Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 1400 Cookies, Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 4000 Cookies, Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 1500 Candies, Free Happy New Year Farm: Christmas 9000 Cookies.