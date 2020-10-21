Hum is the linked automotive system that assists and empowers drivers.

With Hum, you may keep in contact along with your automotive and get assist that may prevent money and time — proper out of your smartphone. You can use the Hum App by itself to get primary protected driving instruments. Or, add a Hum System and get options like Vehicle Diagnostics, Emergency Assistance, Pinpoint Roadside Assistance, and a lot extra.

To get essentially the most from the Hum App, go to the Hum web site, a Verizon Wireless retailer, or a choose retailer to buy a Hum+ or HumX System.

Find the Hum that’s finest for you:

1. Hum

Get began as we speak, obtain the FREE Hum App and create an account—no tools required! Get entry to your Safety Score and different useful instruments like Navigation and Local & Travel Discounts.

2. Hum+

Purchase Hum+ to recover from 13 options that provide you with extra information about your automotive, a solution to get assist for automotive bother, and a lot extra.

Get 24/7 roadside assist despatched on to your location on the push of a button with Pinpoint Roadside Assistance and Crash Detection from Emergency Assistance.

Other options embrace Vehicle Diagnostics, Speed & Boundary Alerts, Vehicle Location, a Mechanics Hotline and extra.

3. HumX

Purchase HumX to get essentially the most from Hum, which incorporates all the Hum+ options PLUS:

A 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot for streaming and gaming on-the-go.*

*Verizon Wireless knowledge plan required for HumX. Verizon Wi-Fi out there on choose units. Data utilization applies. Coverage not out there in every single place; see vzw.com for particulars









