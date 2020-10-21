Light Chaser: End of Dawn

Enjoy “Light Chaser” with tens of millions of gamers from all all over the world! Winning quite a few awards within the recreation business, Light Chaser is a must-play recreation you possibly can’t afford to overlook this 12 months!

A decade has handed after the evil lord has been let out from the seal of the heroes, you could have been summoned within the church of Lorraine continent, on the peak of heroes. With armor and weapons geared up, you, the good warrior, shall vanquish the evil lord as soon as and for all, along with two different heroes. The Fate of Lorraine is in your fingers, for Lorraine!

【Game Features】

-High-quality Graphics and HD Audio

The highly effective Unreal Engine 4 creates a jaw-dropping visible expertise with wealthy element, life like gameplay results and an enormous HD map for Battle Royale. Feel such as you’re within the thick of the motion as you play with high-quality audio, immersive 3D sound results and seven.1 channel encompass sound.

-Epic World Map

High high quality graphic and gorgeous scenes are going to immerse you within the 3D fantasy world!

– Fair Gaming Environment

Powerful anti-cheat mechanisms guarantee a enjoyable and truthful atmosphere for all Light Chaser gamers.

-Endless Benefits and Free Diamond Rewards

Growth Funds, Diamond Rewards, free VIP, in addition to Divine Pet are ready for gamers to get!

-Dazzling results

Breathtaking and delicate results are going to deliver you a past the truth feeling!

-Breathtaking ability

You’ll be amazed by the attractive expertise, cool combating results and easy operations! The key to win is however your method!

-Stylish costumes

With a wealth of costumes at your fingertips, you might be free to spotlight your persona within the recreation simply!

-Cool Wings

The Wings within the recreation are each ornamental and useful. With them, you possibly can fly to anyplace you need!

-Guild War

Call out to you buddies, construct a guild and battle to your victory!

-Multiplayer PvP

Ranging from cross server PvP, Clan War to battle royale, the sport strives to ship essentially the most exhilarating gameplay!

-Find your soul mate in recreation

Always has the dream of conducting a marriage of a century? Or jealous of different individuals getting married, and wanna fire up some troubles on others marriage ceremony? We have numerous wedding-related marriage ceremony occasions to create extra enjoyable!

Let the journey of Light Chaser begins!

Follow us to get information and updates;

Official Facebook : www.fb.com/Eyo Lightchaser

Light Chaser Players Community (OFFICIAL GROUP) : www.fb.com/teams/ LightchaserGroup

Instagram：Eyougame_official Email： [email protected]

【Reminder】

※This recreation is rated for 12+ based on Game Software Rating Regulations.

※ This recreation incorporates picture of combating, sexual or attacking that’s not bloody, or a barely terrifying picture.

※This recreation design procures customers to have digital romantic relationship or digital marriage.

※This recreation has a top-up retailer. You are suggested to spend correctly based on private curiosity and talent.

※Playing recreation for lengthy hours may have an effect on regular work and relaxation. You are suggested to take relaxation and train appropriately.









