My Hospital: Build and Manage

World’s healthiest recreation!

Cure your method by means of the quirkiest and funniest ailments in My Hospital – the last word simulation recreation the place you design, handle and keep your very personal medical centre!

Create elixirs, farm and harvest your individual medical crops and produce cures for lots of of sufferers that want your assist. It’s a world the place Panacea guidelines and each therapy is on the market at your fingertips!

◉ BUILD YOUR HOSPITAL

Construct and handle your individual hospital. Build physician’s workplaces, diagnostic rooms, the therapy centre and laboratories. Expand and improve your hospital and share it with pals!

◉ CREATE UNIQUE CURES

Farm and harvest crops with therapeutic properties, produce dozens of elixirs, and mix syrups to deal with greater than 80 humorous ailments. Whether it’s a chilli throat situation, frozen arms or slimey lungs, you’ll make sure to discover the remedy! Unlock new cures, therapy rooms and new situations with each degree and full enjoyable challenges!

◉ DECORATE YOUR HOSPITAL

Customize every space of your well being middle to make your sufferers really feel at house. You have tons of decorations to select from and once you lastly handle to make it look as fairly as an image, present it off in entrance of your mates!

◉ PLAY WITH FRIENDS

Connect along with your Facebook account to entry your mates’ Hospitals all over the world. Buy, promote cures and compete with different Hospital managers. Tell them about your achievements by way of Game Center, and Facebook.

Please be aware that My Hospital is free to obtain and play. However, some in-game objects can be found and may be bought for actual cash.

