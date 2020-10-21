Rivals at War: Firefight

TAKE CONTROL of an elite staff of fight troopers. UPGRADE your weapons for every mission. FIGHT alongside your staff in head-to-head battles. CONQUER rival groups from all over the world. Fight for VICTORY and turn out to be the very best staff!

* Lead your Commander soldier into the firefight, collaborating within the battles with full focusing on and taking pictures management

* Battle throughout 7 totally different fight situations, every with its personal 3D map and day and evening missions

* Assemble your staff, selecting from 6 distinctive soldier sorts – Commander, Medic, Radioman, Breacher, SAW Gunner, and Sniper

* Upgrade your troopers’ abilities: Speed, Accuracy, Damage, Health, and Defence

* Customize your staff with totally different uniforms and headgear

* Use highly effective tactic playing cards to shift every battle in your favour

* Over 40 achievements to finish and unlock particular rewards

* Compete in opposition to different gamers’ groups to dominate the leaderboards

It is your responsibility to guard the world from the threats of terrorism and chaos. Prepare to enter the Firefight!

