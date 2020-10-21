Vector 2 options intense gameplay with procedurally generated atmosphere and lifelike animations in a dystopian world.

RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

Descend by an enormous and complicated analysis facility and attempt to get out alive – again and again.

GEAR UP

There’s no good run with out good tools! Try out experimental high-tech gear that may make it easier to survive a bit longer and uncover methods to empower it.

ADD STYLE TO YOUR SKILL

Learn stunts to dodge lethal traps – and do it in probably the most badass method ever potential.









