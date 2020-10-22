Something is inflicting the the pigs to herd to Bird Island in droves, and the birds have discovered their eggs at risk as soon as once more. It’s as much as you to assemble an unstoppable staff of advanced tremendous birds and put a cease to the pigs’ shenanigans as soon as and for all. Or not less than till the subsequent time they pull a stunt like this…

Collect, assemble, and evolve your flock.

100+ loopy new Angry Birds?! We’re gonna want an even bigger nest. The flock is greater and badder than ever earlier than. Build your personal staff, mix tremendous abilities and evolve your birds into their final type.

Embark on an epic journey.

Something sinister is brewing on Bird Island. Why are there so many pigs round? Who is behind the mysterious Bacon Corp? What’s the Eagle Force? Who misplaced the dungeon keys? Find the solutions – solely in Angry Birds Evolution.

Crush the pigs in explosive battles.

What’s worse than egg-stealing pigs? Over 90 completely different forms of egg-stealing Pigs, that is what. Pirates, ninjas, vacationers – somebody has to scrub this place up. Let the feathers fly in full contact battles and ship the pigs packing.

Join weekly occasions.

Earn superior rewards, and get an opportunity so as to add additional uncommon birds to your staff by collaborating in weekly occasions. Join by your self or assemble a clan of buddies to compete with different clans. Build the strongest, most superior clan on Bird Island and rule the roost!

Compete towards different gamers.

The Oinktagon: two groups enter – just one leaves (victorious). Challenge different gamers in PVP tournaments of the Bird Island pastime, Pigball, and dominate the leagues for much more superior rewards.

FEATURES:

– Over 100 colourful new characters to hatch and acquire.

– Assemble the last word flock of birds and take down the pigs with ease.

– 5 Classes of birds with distinctive skills.

– Evolve your feathery heroes into unstoppable tremendous birds.

– Explore the island and cease the Bacon Corp.

– Climb up the Eagle Mountain and win final eggs.

– Battle different gamers within the Oinktagon.

– Join clans to unlock perks, compete with different clans, and chat with clanmates.

– Send out scouts for rewards & challenges.

MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION

Angry Birds Evolution provides a subscription service that grants subscribers unique advantages each month.

Subscription Benefits:

– One Premium Egg Ticket each day

– 10% extra gold and gems when buying within the store

– Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the person’s Account >Settings after buy

– Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if supplied, will likely be forfeited when the person purchases a subscription to that >publication, the place relevant

The month-to-month subscription is obtainable as a recurring month-to-month buy at a worth of 24.99 USD (or native equal) / month. Payment will likely be charged to your iTunes Account beginning on the preliminary affirmation of the subscription buy. Your subscription will mechanically renew 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present fee interval.

Manage subscription auto-renewal in iTunes Account Settings. No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed in the course of the energetic subscription interval. Cancellation will take impact initially of the subsequent subscription interval.

—

Terms of Use: https://www.rovio.com/terms-of-service

Privacy Policy: https://www.rovio.com/privateness

—

This sport could embody:

– Direct hyperlinks to social networking web sites which might be meant for an viewers over the age of 13.

– Direct hyperlinks to the web that may take gamers away from the sport with the potential to browse any internet web page.

– Advertising of Rovio merchandise and in addition merchandise from choose companions.

– The choice to make in-app purchases. The invoice payer ought to all the time be consulted beforehand.

– This utility could require web connectivity and subsequent knowledge switch costs could apply. After the preliminary obtain, further content material will likely be downloaded and this may increasingly embody knowledge costs.









