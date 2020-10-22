3D Fantasy MMOARPG Masterpiece, Blades and Rings

Return to the dream worlds of the center age

Start your incredible ring looking journey!

[Introduction]

Blades and Rings is a medieval fantasy 3D MMORPG cellular recreation. In this recreation, gamers journey to the wondrous homelands of the elves, dwarfs, gnomes, orcs, cyclopses and extra as a way to accumulate 27 highly effective rings and save the world! Featuring many distinctive recreation modes and programs, such because the free tools system, the place tools is obtainable solely through killing monsters. The free commerce system, through which gamers can freely commerce objects with out worth restrictions. A robust and various social system, together with Emperors and civilians, masters and apprentices, guilds and groups. Plus a balanced and thrilling world boss system the place bosses could be discovered the world over map and refresh all day lengthy.

[Game Features]

——New Era, offline auto-combat

Unique auto-combat system design that even provides offline auto-combat will assist you to to improve and kill bosses when you find yourself busy, making a win-win state of affairs for each work and play.

——Advancement, unique customization system

Featuring a completely customization system, in which you’ll be able to advance as you see match, exterior the constraints of a conventional class system. Acquire your very personal unique titles, spectacular expertise and featured appears to be like.

——Cool mounts, customizable appears to be like

Dozens of cool mounts together with tyrannosaurus, skyfyre and griffins are at your service. Customizable tools and appears will make you stand out of the group.

——Trade freely, purchase or promote tools

In the market of this recreation, you possibly can freely promote any unused or further tools obtained from killing bosses or finishing quests. None of your assets or time shall be wasted.

——Splendid wings, fierce PvP

PvP is allowed on all maps. You can workforce as much as tackle excessive stage gamers and in case you are fortunate sufficient to provide the ending blow, then the final word tools is yours. High drop charges add thrills and pleasure.

