    Dog Sim Online: Build A Family




    Live the lifetime of a canine, controlling your favorite breeds, exploring an enormous 3D world and constructing a household of puppies.

    Embody your favorite canine breeds as you hunt and discover with mates. Join on-line gamers to struggle, eat and stage up collectively! Customize your digital canine to look nonetheless you want, and go in your genes with a brand new household. Unlock all canine breeds and turn out to be probably the most highly effective canine!

    DOG SIM FEATURES:

    YOUR FAVORITE DOG BREEDS
    – Husky
    – Dalmatian
    – Daschund
    – Doberman
    – Boxer
    – German Shepherd
    – And many extra!

    ONLINE MULTIPLAYER
    – Adventure with canine from around the globe, taking part in and exploring collectively
    – Meet your mates on-line to discover collectively
    – Battle in multiplayer duels to show your power

    MASSIVE 3D WORLD
    – Explore 6 distinctive places, every with its personal climate and ambiance
    – Head into town or discover the countryside with your mates
    – Meet new enemies and allies

    SIMULATION GAMEPLAY
    – Play and discover in an in-depth simulator. Feel what it’s actually prefer to be a canine
    – Adventure in an actual simulation full with a number of places and climate varieties

    BUILD A FAMILY
    – Breed puppies to begin a complete household of canine
    – Protect your canine from the wild
    – Each of your puppies is a complete new character you could customise and play
    – Raise an all-new technology of canine

    DOG CUSTOMIZATION
    – Customize your canine with breed, identify and gender

    RPG UPGRADES
    – Level up by combating enemies to strengthen your canine
    – Upgrade your canine’s Power, Speed and Health
    – Fight harmful new bosses

    CLOUD SAVING
    – Save to the Cloud to again up your characters if you register with an account
    – Never lose your progress or miss a save
    – Experience steady gameplay throughout your whole units

    3D WORLD MAP
    – Explore a simulation so large that it calls for a complete new kind of 3D map. Zoom out and in, rotate any approach you need, and even use the compass
    – Set markers to simply navigate the world

    WEATHER AND DAY/NIGHT CYCLE
    – Experience actual climate with correct and detailed ranges of rainfall and thunder
    – Play all day and evening with a 24-hour primarily based time system. For each minute the sport is performed, a full hour passes in-game

    DOG FACTS AND ACHIEVEMENTS
    – Unlock achievements by looking particular enemies
    – Discover superb info about canine

    CLANS AND LEADERBOARDS
    – Form clans and struggle different gamers in Clan Wars
    – See who has probably the most Clan War factors, highest stage and greatest duel rating within the leaderboards

    PLAY WITH FRIENDS
    – See when mates are on-line so you possibly can be part of their pack

    Download Dog Sim Online and construct your canine household!

    Have enjoyable taking part in Dog Sim!

    If you’ve got any strategies or concepts for the sport – contact us please:
    [email protected]
    We are getting happier with every of your e mail message.

    Please word, that we’re by no means affiliated with some other animal simulator video games developed by different recreation corporations.




