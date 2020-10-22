*** App Store Best of 2015 ***

Mobile Game of the Year – 2016 DICE Awards

Winner 2015 Golden Joystick Best Handheld/Mobile Game

“Might just be the best free-to-play game out there” – GamesBeat

“Bethesda’s first entry into iOS gaming is superior. Game of the Week” – TouchArcade

“Probably one of the best recreation of E3 2015” – Gizmodo

“Fallout Shelter is simple to play and addictive as hell.” – GameZone

Fallout Shelter places you in command of a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec. Build the proper Vault, hold your Dwellers completely happy, and shield them from the hazards of the Wasteland.

*** Fallout Shelter requires no less than an iPhone 5, iPad 3, or iPad mini 2. ***

BUILD THE PERFECT VAULT

Create a brighter future…underground! Select from a wide range of modern-day rooms to show an excavation beneath 2,000 toes of bedrock into the very image of Vault Life.

OVERSEE A THRIVING COMMUNITY

Get to know your Dwellers and make them happiness. Find their excellent jobs and watch them flourish. Provide them with outfits, weapons, and coaching to enhance their talents.

CUSTOMIZE

Turn nugatory junk into helpful gadgets with Crafting! Customize the look of any dweller within the Barbershop.

PROSPER

A well-run Vault requires a wide range of Dwellers with a mixture of abilities. Build a Radio Room to draw new Dwellers. Or, take an lively function of their private lives; play matchmaker and watch the sparks fly!

EXPLORE THE WASTELAND

Send Dwellers above floor to discover the blasted floor left behind and search journey, helpful survival loot, or unspeakable dying. Find new armor and weapons, acquire expertise, and earn Caps. But don’t allow them to die!

PROTECT YOUR VAULT

From time to time, idyllic Vault life could also be disrupted by the hazards of post-nuclear life. Prepare your Dwellers to guard in opposition to threats from the surface…and inside.

Vault-Tec has supplied the instruments, however the remaining is as much as you. What are you ready for? Get began constructing your Vault at the moment for FREE.

Requires iOS7 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5 or later, iPad Mini 2 or later, iPad 3 or later. This app is optimized for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and iPad Air 2.

This app provides in-app purchases. Please notice that you could be disable in-app buying instantly out of your gadget. For extra data, go to http://assist.apple.com/kb/HT4213.









Incoming Search:

Fallout Shelter hack,

Fallout Shelter cheat,

Fallout Shelter iOS hack,

Fallout Shelter android hack,

Fallout Shelter generator,

Fallout Shelter on-line cheat.

Free Fallout Shelter Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes, Free Fallout Shelter Lunchbox, Free Fallout Shelter Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes, Free Fallout Shelter Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes, Free Fallout Shelter Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys, Free Fallout Shelter Starter Pack, Free Fallout Shelter Mr. Handy, Free Fallout Shelter Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers, Free Fallout Shelter Pet Carrier, Free Fallout Shelter Six Pack.