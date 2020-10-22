The official fantasyfootballfix.com App for Fantasy Premier League!

Get dwell Price Change Predictions and observe when all gamers will change in worth, and add your squad in your devoted FPL occasions feed, together with real-time rank and dwell bonus factors allocation!

FPL Price Change Predictor

– Price change predictions for all gamers so when they may rise or fall in worth.

– Create your personal customized participant watchlist.

– Push Notifications in your squad or watchlist so you might be alerted when they’re as a consequence of a price change.

Gameweek Live

– Your dwell FPL occasions feed with all of the targets, assists, pictures on the right track, saves, and extra for FPL squad.

– Your real-time FPL factors (together with dwell bonus)

– Compare your FPL rating in actual time towards the FPL common and the highest 1,000 FPL managers.

– Real time FPL rank, watch pink arrows flip to inexperienced as your factors are scored.

– Push Notifications when your squad scores FPL Points and real-time FPL rank on the ultimate whistle.

Check fantasyfootballfix.com for 20 extra actually cool options for Fantasy Premier League!

Problems importing your FPL squad into the app? Check our FAQ right here.









Incoming Search:

Fantasy Football Fix for FPL hack,

Fantasy Football Fix for FPL cheat,

Fantasy Football Fix for FPL iOS hack,

Fantasy Football Fix for FPL android hack,

Fantasy Football Fix for FPL generator,

Fantasy Football Fix for FPL on-line cheat.