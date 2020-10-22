Welcome to The Island that doesn’t exist – The Island of mysteries, puzzles, quests, challenges and adventures. The Island of distinctive environment, landscapes and fauna. The Island the place essentially the most not possible might come actuality. Make it your individual paradise place to flee all the time close to at hand, however tame it first.

And bear in mind! The Island has The Secret.

Island Experiment options:

● Help two misplaced youngsters survive on The Island

● Turn an deserted seaside right into a flourishing farm

● Grow meals, craft gear, construct a seaside metropolis

● Explore the Island and its Heartland

● Hunt for hidden treasures

● Travel to historical Archipelagos

● Reveal a thriller of a Pyramid

● Complete thrilling quests & difficult missions

● Gain distinctive rewards

● Collect lovable native pets

● Play with your pals and make new ones

And… take pleasure in!

Unforgettable adventures await, Brave Explorer! And we’re all the time right here for you by way of [email protected],

Your Island Experiment Team.









