Kick off the 2018 season with NFL Fantasy Football the place actual performs flip into factors on your fantasy workforce. Make each recreation depend with the official iPhone and iPad app of the NFL.

Draft a workforce and play alongside each recreation every week. 100% free:

– Create a league in minutes or compete towards different NFL followers in a public league.

– Draft gamers dwell in-app.

– Pick your beginning lineup, or let the Optimize Lineup characteristic do the work.

– Analyze matchups and see when your gamers are on the sector with Next Gen Stats.

– Watch all your workforce’s highlights, refreshing all recreation, so you will by no means miss a play.

– Catch up with official stats, information and damage updates, direct from NFL specialists.









