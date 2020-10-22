Serve scrumptious sundaes with cookies and ice cream in Papa’s Scooperia HD!

— ABOUT THE GAME —

While visiting the large metropolis, you’ve got simply misplaced your baggage and your whole cash. Papa Louie comes up with resolution that will help you get again in your ft: He desires you to remain and run his new ice cream store in Oniontown! You’ll be baking recent cookies, topping them with scoops of decadent ice cream, and including scrumptious toppings and syrups earlier than serving the sundaes to your hungry clients.

— GAME FEATURES —

SCOOPING SUNDAES – Use gestures to scoop dough for cookies and scoop ice cream for sundaes! Slide your finger throughout a bin of cookie dough to make the right dough ball, and faucet to dip your dough into scrumptious cookie mixables. After baking, drag your finger in a circle to make scoops of ice cream so as to add on high of your cookie sundaes.

ORDER EVOLUTION – When clients like your sundaes and stage up, they’re going to begin ordering bigger sundaes with two cookies and scoops! Keep impressing your clients till they order large three-scoop sundaes. Some clients like choosy Closers will even begin out ordering bigger sundaes.

CELEBRATE HOLIDAYS – As you attain new ranks, the seasons and holidays change in Oniontown, and your clients will order sundaes with new seasonal components. You’ll unlock new mixables, ice cream, syrups, and toppings for every vacation of the 12 months, and your clients will love attempting new flavors!

SERVE SPECIAL RECIPES – Earn Special Recipes out of your clients, and serve them because the Daily Special within the Scooperia! Each Special has a bonus you may earn for serving a primary instance of that recipe. Master every particular to earn a particular prize!

CUSTOMIZE YOUR WORKERS – Play as Carlo Romano or Koilee, or create your individual customized character to run the store! You may also exhibit your vacation spirit with a large number of vacation outfits and clothes on your staff. Choose distinctive shade combos for every merchandise of clothes, and create your individual fashion with hundreds of thousands of combos!

DINING ROOM – When the eating room opens, clients can eat their sundaes on the restaurant, and you will rent a Server that will help you take and ship orders to their tables!

COLLECT STICKERS – Complete a wide range of duties and achievements whereas enjoying to earn colourful Stickers on your assortment. Each buyer has a set of three favourite Stickers: Earn all three and you will be rewarded with a brand-new outfit to offer to that buyer!

DECORATE THE SHOP – Customize the Scooperia foyer with themed furnishings and decorations for every vacation of the 12 months! Mix and match your favourite types, or add gadgets that match the present vacation so clients will not thoughts ready longer for his or her meals.

CLIPPING COUPONS – Missing your favourite buyer? Send them a coupon with the assistance of your pleasant mailman, Vincent! Customers love an excellent deal, and can promptly arrive to order one other sundae. Coupons are nice for finishing quests for Stickers and for strategically leveling up clients!

DAILY MINI-GAMES – Play Foodini’s well-known Mini-Games after every workday to earn new furnishings on your foyer and new clothes on your staff. You may also go to the Shop after every workday to seek out an intensive wardrobe of clothes, tons of furnishings on your foyer, and a wide range of useful restaurant upgrades you should buy along with your hard-earned suggestions.

— MORE FEATURES —

Hands-on sundae store within the Papa Louie universe

Multi-task between making cookies, baking, scooping ice cream, and including toppings

12 separate holidays to unlock, every with extra components

90 colourful Stickers to earn for finishing duties

Tons of furnishings and clothes to brighten your store and staff

116 clients to serve with distinctive orders

Use Stickers to unlock new outfits on your clients

Over 120 components to unlock

** NOTE FOR iPHONE and iPOD TOUCH USERS **

Papa’s Scooperia HD is designed particularly for tablets, search for Papa’s Scooperia To Go for smaller screens!









